General Motors struggles with keeping the lights on

General Motors is recalling close to 340,000 big sport utility vehicles because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades. Owners can visit GM’s website to see if their vehicle has been affected.

The recall comes less than three months after GM recalled 484,000 vehicles to fix a seat belt issue.

FORD AND GM BOTH SAY THEY HAVE THE BEST-SELLING TRUCKS. SO WHO DOES?

General Motors

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 39.78 +1.72 +4.50% RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 33.38 +5.31 +18.93% TSLA TESLA INC. 186.81 +9.22 +5.19% HYMTF HYUNDAI MOTOR CO. LTD. 29.51 +0.16 +0.55%

Recalls aren’t uncommon in the auto industry.

GM BEATS INFLATION AS US DEMAND DRIVES QUARTER

GM says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will update software that controls the lights. Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

The recall comes as GM is pushing to become all electric by 2035, a move that will make the largest U.S. automaker more dependent on software. In late September, GM announced it’s plans to invest $760 million to shift its Ohio plant and $491 million to shift its Indiana plant to EV-part production.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this article.