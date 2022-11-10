Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

GM

General Motors struggles with keeping the lights on

Automaker recalls 340K big SUVs over daytime running light issue

close
In a speech in San Diego on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors committed to going "all electric by 3035." video

Joe Biden says General Motors committed to going "all electric by 3035"

In a speech in San Diego on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors committed to going "all electric by 3035."

General Motors is recalling close to 340,000 big sport utility vehicles because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades. Owners can visit GM’s website to see if their vehicle has been affected.

escalade

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V cruising down the highway in Phoenix, Arizona. (Cadillac / Fox News)

The recall comes less than three months after GM recalled 484,000 vehicles to fix a seat belt issue.

FORD AND GM BOTH SAY THEY HAVE THE BEST-SELLING TRUCKS. SO WHO DOES?

General Motors

.
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 39.78 +1.72 +4.50%
RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 33.38 +5.31 +18.93%
TSLA TESLA INC. 186.81 +9.22 +5.19%
HYMTF HYUNDAI MOTOR CO. LTD. 29.51 +0.16 +0.55%

Recalls aren’t uncommon in the auto industry.

close
Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu provides insight into the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and its features. video

Inside the 2022 GMC Hummer EV

Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu provides insight into the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and its features.

GM BEATS INFLATION AS US DEMAND DRIVES QUARTER

GM says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will update software that controls the lights. Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

The recall comes as GM is pushing to become all electric by 2035, a move that will make the largest U.S. automaker more dependent on software. In late September, GM announced it’s plans to invest $760 million to shift its Ohio plant and $491 million to shift its Indiana plant to EV-part production.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this article.