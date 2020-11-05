Stock election rally continues for fourth-straight day

Stock futures continued their upswing for a fourth-straight day as the results of the U.S. presidential election continue to hang in the balance.

Continue Reading Below

Also, a positive report from General Motors, along with a fresh data point on the jobs market and news from the Federal Reserve in focus as well.

Dow Jones futures surged nearly 400 points, a gain of 1.3%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite jumped nearly 3% as investors sighed a breath of relief that regulation and corporate taxes may not be as bad as feared. The S&P 500 climbed 1.7%, approaching the 3,500 level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27847.66 +367.63 +1.34% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11590.780669 +430.21 +3.85% SP500 S&P 500 3443.44 +74.28 +2.20%

NASDAQ, S&P 500 POST-ELECTION GAINS BEST EVER DESPITE CHAOS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 35.24 -0.11 -0.31%

ECON, FED IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The Federal Open Market Committee is also set to release its latest interest rate decision at 2 p.m. Traders will be looking to see if the Fed gives any hints about additional monetary support for the struggling economy.

TRUMP OR BIDEN? FED CHAIR POWELL IS STILL A RAINMAKER

Ahead of the decision, initial jobless claims will be released. Economists are expecting 735,000 people to file claims for the week ending Oct. 31, and continuing claims to come in at 7.75 million, as the country still grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the election, the odds of a contested result are growing more likely.

The Fox News Decision Desk projects victories for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan one of Nebraska's electoral votes, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia and Washington, as well as the District of Columbia. The former vice president has secured 264 electoral votes.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

Meanwhile, President Trump is expected to win Kentucky; West Virginia; Alabama; Mississippi; Tennessee; Missouri; Arkansas; Indiana; Kansas; Louisiana; Oklahoma; Wyoming; North Dakota; South Dakota; South Carolina; Utah; Idaho; Florida; Ohio; Texas; Iowa; Montana; and at least four of Nebraska's five electoral votes. That represents a total of 214 electoral votes.

Up for grabs are Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, with those results still too-close-to-call.

TECH EARNINGS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QCOM QUALCOMM INC. 128.97 +3.52 +2.81%

Qualcomm shares are soaring more than 15% Thursday morning after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected results and gave guidance that pleased investors, highlighting the effects of the coming wave of 5G-enabled smartphones.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EXPE EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 98.50 -0.30 -0.30%

Expedia shares are set to rise more than 5% after the travel services provider said its results weren't as bad as feared, despite the sharp drop in demand for travel due to the pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 295.71 +10.14 +3.55% TMUS T-MOBILE US 116.02 +4.90 +4.41% SQ SQUARE INC COM 171.29 +13.08 +8.27% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 40.99 +5.22 +14.59% BKNG BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. 1,713.32 +43.74 +2.62%

Investors will get quarterly looks at Alibaba, T-Mobile USA, Square, Uber Technologies, Booking.com, among several others.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dipped slightly, holding above the $39 a barrel level, while gold continued its march upwards, gaining 1.2% to trade at $1,918.50 an ounce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE