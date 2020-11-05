GM investing $1 billion to bring truck production back to Canada to meet demand, CEO Barra says

General Motors will invest $1-1.3 billion (CAD) to bring full-size pickup truck manufacturing back to Canada to help meet continued demand for the vehicles, CEO Mary Barra announced on Thursday.

Barra said on the automaker’s third-quarter earnings call that production of the company’s latest trucks would begin at its Oshawa assembly plant in 2022, pending ratification of a new labor contract currently being negotiated with Canadian union Unifor. The company cited strong truck sales as the primary driver behind the $4 billion profit it recorded in the quarter.

GM last built trucks at the facility in December 2019 and has been using it as a part stamping plant while it continues to manufacture the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra at factories in Indiana, Michigan and Mexico.

Barra said the facilities are currently operating at full capacity on three shifts “building every vehicle possible.”

