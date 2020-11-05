Fed holds rates steady, says US economy remains 'well below' pre-pandemic level

The Federal Reserve, meeting on the heels of the still-undecided presidential election, said the coronavirus pandemic still poses a considerable threat and reiterated its pledge to hold interest rates near zero and act as needed to aid the U.S. economy's recovery.

The U.S. central bank, as widely expected, held the benchmark federal funds rate at a range between 0 percent and 0.25 percent, where it has been since mid-March. Previous guidance from the Fed's September meeting shows that policymakers expect interest rates to remain near zero through 2023.

“Economic activity and employment have continued to recover but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year,” policymakers said in a statement following their two-day meeting.

The Fed reiterated previous guidance that rates will remain near-zero "until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time."

Policymakers also pledged to maintain the central bank's purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds each month. Over the past four months, the Fed has injected nearly $2.8 trillion into the economy, an unprecedented amount, and its balance sheet has surged to nearly $7 trillion.

The Fed has already taken a range of extraordinary actions to support the economy, including slashing interest rates to near-zero during an emergency meeting in March, purchasing an unlimited amount of Treasurys (a practice known as quantitative easing) and launching nine lending facilities to ensure that credit flows to businesses and Wall Street banks.

"The bottom-line is that the ultra-accommodative stance of monetary policy should prime the U.S. economy for a more robust recovery upon the return to a more 'normal' economic environment (perhaps by mid-2021)," said Jason Pride, CIO of private wealth at Glenmeade.

