Nvidia launches massive AI push with major partnerships across multiple industries

Chip giant Nvidia on Tuesday announced new partnerships with tech and telecommunications companies in efforts to advance artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and operationalize AI capabilities.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made a series of announcements in a keynote address on Tuesday covering a swath of new AI advancement initiatives the company is undertaking with partners.

One initiative will see Palantir integrate Nvidia models into the core of its Ontology framework at the core of the Palantir AI platform. The two companies will build a first-of-its-kind integrated technology stack for operational AI, including analytics capabilities, reference workflows, automation features and customizable, specialized AI agents.

"By combining Palantir's powerful AI-driven platform with Nvidia CUDA-X accelerated computing and Nemotron open AI models, we're creating a next-generation engine to fuel AI-specialized applications and agents that run the world's most complex industrial and operational pipelines," Huang said.

Lowe's is among the first companies to tap into the integrated tech stack from Palantir and Nvidia, and the hardware chain is creating a digital replica of its global supply chain network to enable dynamic and continuous AI optimization. The plan can support supply chain agility while also boosting cost savings and customer satisfaction.

Nvidia is working with several communications companies, including Booz Allen, Cisco, MITRE, ODC and T-Mobile to create what they're calling America's first AI-native wireless stack for 6G, integrating advanced AI across hardware, software and architecture to prepare future networks for the growth of AI traffic.

The stack is built on the Nvidia AI Aerial platform to enable breakthrough applications, such as multimodal integrated sensing and communications capabilities for public safety and AI-driven spectrum agility and sensing.

Nvidia also announced a partnership with Nokia to develop a 6G-ready computing platform that allows communication service providers to launch AI-native 5G and 6G networks on Nvidia platforms.

The development of the platform, known as Aerial RAN Computer Pro, will also feature a collaboration with T-Mobile U.S. to test the AI-RAN technologies as it develops 6G technologies with trials expected in 2026.

Nvidia is also working with manufacturing and robotics firms to spur U.S. reindustrialization with physical AI.

Belden, Caterpillar, Foxconn, Lucid Motors, Toyota, TSMC and Wistron built factory digital twins using Nvidia's Omniverse to accelerate AI-driven manufacturing.

Additionally, Nvidia announced a partnership with Uber to work on bringing human riders and robot drivers into a worldwide ride-hailing network powered by leveraging Nvidia's DRIVE platform for autonomous vehicles. Uber is scaling its autonomous fleet in 2027, targeting 100,000 vehicles supported by a joint AI data factory built on Nvidia's Cosmos platform.

Several automakers, including Stellantis, Lucid and Mercedes-Benz, are collaborating on level 4-ready autonomous vehicles compatible with Nvidia's DRIVE platform, while Aurora, Volvo and Waabi are extending level 4 autonomy to long-haul freight.