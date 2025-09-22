Nvidia to invest up to $100B in OpenAI

Chipmaker Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, the companies announced on Monday.

A letter of intent said the partnership will allow OpenAI to build and deploy at least 10 gigawatts of AI data centers with Nvidia systems. The first phase is targeted to come online in the second half of 2026.

"This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward – deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.

The companies aim to finalize the details of the new phase in the coming weeks.

"Everything starts with compute," Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI said in a statement. "Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we're building with Nvidia to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale."

Nvidia's investment comes days after it committed $5 billion to struggling chipmaker Intel.

OpenAI and its backer Microsoft also announced earlier this month that they have signed a non-binding deal for new relationship terms that would allow for OpenAI's restructuring into a for-profit company.

Nvidia also backed OpenAI in a $6.6 billion funding round in October 2024. The world's most valuable firm making another sizeable investment in OpenAI could lead to antitrust scrutiny.

The partnership between Nvidia and OpenAI comes as companies continue to invest in AI and see it as a way of the future.

Huang said during a recent interview on FOX Business Network's "The Claman Countdown" that he expects AI to bring a host of positive changes to a wide variety of areas, including productivity, GDP growth and the ability to pursue new ideas.

"Every industrial revolution leads to some change social behavior," he told host Liz Claman. "But I expect the economy to be doing very well because of AI and automation. And I expect us to enrich our lives. Life quality will get better, of course, over time. Some jobs will go away. Many jobs will be new and invented. But one thing for sure, every job will be changed as a result of AI."

Huang added that the increased productivity could eventually lead to four-day work weeks.

"We could spend more time on the weekends with family and get some reading done and do some traveling and nothing is better than that," he said. "We came from a world of seven-day work weeks and now we're in a five-day work week."

