Technology
Published

Nvidia to invest up to $100B in OpenAI

Companies aim to finalize details of deal in coming weeks

close
Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang explains the development of the technology on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Nvidia CEO: We are at the beginning of the AI revolution

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang explains the development of the technology on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Chipmaker Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, the companies announced on Monday.

A letter of intent said the partnership will allow OpenAI to build and deploy at least 10 gigawatts of AI data centers with Nvidia systems. The first phase is targeted to come online in the second half of 2026.

"This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward – deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.

OPENAI ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO PROTECT TEENS USING CHATGPT

The companies aim to finalize the details of the new phase in the coming weeks. 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds chip

Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., holds up the company's AI accelerator chips for data centers. (Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Everything starts with compute," Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI said in a statement. "Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we're building with Nvidia to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks in Japan

Open AI CEO Sam Altman speaks during a talk session with SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son at an event titled "Transforming Business through AI" in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 3. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Nvidia's investment comes days after it committed $5 billion to struggling chipmaker Intel.

OPENAI TEAMS UP WITH WALMART TO TRAIN MILLIONS OF WORKERS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan

Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer of Intel Corp., departs following a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 11, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

OpenAI and its backer Microsoft also announced earlier this month that they have signed a non-binding deal for new relationship terms that would allow for OpenAI's restructuring into a for-profit company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 183.25 +6.58 +3.72%
INTC INTEL CORP. 29.58 -0.99 -3.24%

Nvidia also backed OpenAI in a $6.6 billion funding round in October 2024. The world's most valuable firm making another sizeable investment in OpenAI could lead to antitrust scrutiny.

The partnership between Nvidia and OpenAI comes as companies continue to invest in AI and see it as a way of the future.

Huang said during a recent interview on FOX Business Network's "The Claman Countdown" that he expects AI to bring a host of positive changes to a wide variety of areas, including productivity, GDP growth and the ability to pursue new ideas.

BESSENT SAYS TRUMP EXPLORING STAKES IN ‘OTHER INDUSTRIES’ AFTER INTEL DEAL, RULES OUT NVIDIA

"Every industrial revolution leads to some change social behavior," he told host Liz Claman. "But I expect the economy to be doing very well because of AI and automation. And I expect us to enrich our lives. Life quality will get better, of course, over time. Some jobs will go away. Many jobs will be new and invented. But one thing for sure, every job will be changed as a result of AI."

close
Huang added that the increased productivity could eventually lead to four-day work weeks.

"We could spend more time on the weekends with family and get some reading done and do some traveling and nothing is better than that," he said. "We came from a world of seven-day work weeks and now we're in a five-day work week."

FOX Business' Stephen Sorace and Reuters contributed to this report