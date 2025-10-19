Nvidia CEO touts new AI 'industrial revolution,' praises Trump tariffs for role in chip production

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang declared Sunday that the nation was at the beginning of a new artificial-intelligence-powered "industrial revolution," praising President Donald Trump's tariffs and desire to "reindustrialize the United States."

Nvidia, the world's leading maker of semiconductors and a titan in the AI space, announced last week that in partnership with semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), it had made the first Blackwell wafer in the United States. The wafer is the base material for one of the organization's historically advanced AI chips.

"This last week was a historic week," Huang said on "The Sunday Briefing." "We manufactured the most advanced AI chips in the world, in the most advanced fab in the world, here in America for the first time. All of this started with President Trump wanting to reindustrialize the United States. His tariffs were a pressing agent in making this possible at the speed that we’re doing, and now just shortly after less than a year, we’re now manufacturing the most advanced chips for AI here in the United States. This is just the beginning of it."

Huang said that, working with its partners, within the next three to four years about $500 billion worth of AI supercomputing technology could be manufactured and installed in the United States.

Fox News host Peter Doocy noted that Huang had called it the most important chip being produced in the nation.

"What does it do that makes you say that?" he asked.

"Well, Nvidia is at the epicenter, we're the engine of the largest industrial revolution in human history. The last ones were steam engine, electricity, information technology, and now we’re creating artificial intelligence," he said. "Digital intelligence that augments all of the things that we do. It’s going to affect every single industry. There’s not one industry that’s not affected by intelligence, of course, and so this is going to revolutionize every single industry. We’re at the beginning of that industrial revolution."

Soon, he claimed, AI will be "everywhere in the world" and used by every company. Huang added Trump's energy policies had given the industry the opportunity to grow.

"This is one of the most important things that President Trump did for the technology industry here in the United States is to recognize that energy is necessary for this industry to grow. President Trump’s pro-energy initiatives have made it possible for us to sustain our growth," he said.

Huang, one of the world’s richest people, also expanded on his recent comments that the next generation of American millionaires will come from traditionally blue-collar fields such as plumbing and electrical work.

"We’re going to have to build these magnificent factories," he said. "Magnificent factories for chips, for packaging, for these AI supercomputers, but also for these factories that are producing digital intelligence. All of these factories require extraordinary skilled craft. This is something that our country needs to really, really celebrate. The skill craft professions are severely under-resourced. We just don’t have nearly enough of them, plumbers, electricians, technicians, networking technicians building out these incredible factories. We need a lot of them, hundreds of thousands of them, maybe even millions of them."

NVIDIA TO INVEST UP TO $100B IN OPENAI

Nvidia became the first company ever to achieve a $4 trillion market capitalization earlier this year.