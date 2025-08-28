Nvidia CEO says he’s in talks with Trump admin about selling Blackwell chip to China

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told FOX Business on Thursday that he is in talks with the Trump administration about selling its powerful Blackwell chip to China, saying how the global adoption of American tech could help the U.S. win the AI race.

Huang spoke with "The Claman Countdown" host Liz Claman in an interview, saying that he is "optimistic" about the talks with President Donald Trump, though he added there is no timeframe to reach a deal.

"I think that the conversation will take a while, but President Trump understands that having the world build AI on American tech stack helps America win the AI race," Huang said. "And he wants American technology all over the world so that the whole world is built on the American standard, like the U.S. Dollar is the global standard."

The Nvidia CEO also spoke about how he believes AI is an industrial revolution that will "enrich our lives," even though its impact will cause some jobs to "go away" entirely.

BRACING FOR NVIDIA, WHEN SIZE MATTERS

Huang said he expects AI to bring a host of positive changes to a wide variety of areas, including productivity, GDP growth and the ability to pursue new ideas.

"Every industrial revolution leads to some change social behavior," he said. "But I expect the economy to be doing very well because of AI and automation. And I expect us to enrich our lives. Life quality will get better, of course, over time. Some jobs will go away. Many jobs will be new and invented. But one thing for sure, every job will be changed as a result of AI."

Huang added that the increased productivity could eventually lead to four-day work weeks.

"We could spend more time on the weekends with family and get some reading done and do some traveling and nothing is better than that," he said. "We came from a world of seven-day work weeks and now we're in a five-day work week."

Jensen was also asked about how Nvidia’s second-quarter earnings showed zero sales of its H20 chip in China.

"We haven't seen orders yet, but we're hoping for orders," the CEO said. "H20 is really a fantastic product still. The price performance, its cost efficiency, and its ability to generate AI tokens is really terrific."

BESSENT SAYS TRUMP EXPLORING STAKES IN ‘OTHER INDUSTRIES’ AFTER INTEL DEAL, RULES OUT NVIDIA

Jensen added: "America, being able to have the world build AI and build software on the American tech stack helps America win."

Exports of the H20 chip, which is designed for artificial intelligence applications, had previously been halted by the Trump administration due to national security concerns.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 179.15 -2.45 -1.35%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jensen’s full interview on "The Claman Countdown" airs Thursday at 3 p.m. on FOX Business.