Inflation ticks up, Trump's tariffs, Dimon slams anti-RTO workers

-Stocks notch weekly gains despite mixed trading Friday

-Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defends tariffs, after wheeling and dealing with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

-Trump's tariffs and reciprocal tariffs explained

-DOGE bulldozing hits Social Security, Federal Reserve next?

-Inflation runs hot…again, as egg prices soar 53%

-Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed, along with Robert Kennedy, Jr. as Health and Human Services Sec.

-JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon goes on rant aimed at WFH diehards

-The Big Board is going BIG in Texas. NYSE outlines big expansion

-Two U.S. retailers plan more store closures — a lot of them

-Robot riders will be delivering your next takeout order

STOCKS WIN FOR WEEK: The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.6% for the week, followed by the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials…more on the markets here. Bitcoin was volatile and remains below $100,000…LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.

Nasdaq Composite

TOUGH TALK: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended President Trump's tariffs in an interview with FOX Business…continue reading here.

UKRAINE ECONOMIC DEAL: We also accompanied Bessent exclusively to Ukraine, where he is working to hammer out an economic deal with Ukraine President Zelenskyy…continue reading here.

RECIPROCAL TARIFFS EXPLAINED: Trump is wielding tariffs fast and furious…continue reading here.

DOGE DEALS: Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is smashing its way through Washington, D.C., and he claims one Social Security recipient is 150 years old and getting a check…more on the Federal Reserve here. Musk also put the Federal Reserve on notice for an audit, but Chairman Powell fired back…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Elon Musk joins Trump in the Oval Office for some straight talk

INFLATION HOTTER: Consumer prices rose more than expected, a sign inflation is far from under control. Egg prices, for example, posted another startling spike…continue reading here. Many retailers are limiting purchases of this kitchen staple…continue reading here.

CONFIRMED: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. was confirmed and is promising to Make America Healthy Again…continue reading here. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also sailed through, to inherit the chicken and egg crisis…continue reading here.

CLAPS BACK!: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon gave employees protesting his return-to-office push an expletive earful…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Listen to Dimon slamming Zooms, texting, Fridays and work from home politics

RETAIL RIP: Two more U.S. retailers announced hefty store closures, including department store chain JCPenney…continue reading here, as well as craft chain Joann…continue reading here.

Y'ALL STREET: The New York Stock Exchange is expanding in pro-business-friendly Texas, following a host of other big companies…continue reading here.

DYING DELIVERY BREED?: Uber is rolling out more robots to deliver your food replacing humans…continue reading here.

VIDEO: See Robot Riders in action

TAX TIPS: WHAT TO KNOW

TAX SEASON 2025: Do this one thing before filing your taxes…continue reading here.

