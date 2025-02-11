Egg purchase restrictions take effect at more major US grocery stores

Costco, Kroger and Whole Foods are among the growing list of grocers that are putting a purchasing limit on eggs as supply shortages persist.

Companies started imposing limits on the product as the shortage caused by outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, persists, causing a frenzy among shoppers. Droves of viral videos have surfaced in recent weeks, showing shoppers stockpiling eggs. One video posted on TikTok claimed that an entire section of eggs at a Costco was gone in less than 10 minutes.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods posted signs on its shelves notifying customers that customers can only buy three cartons of eggs at one time.

"We are currently experiencing difficulty sourcing eggs that meet our strict animal welfare standards," a sign posted at one of its stores in New York City read.

Kroger confirmed to FOX Business that some banner divisions are also limiting egg sales. At stores where limits are in place, the company is asking customers to only buy two dozen eggs per trip, a spokesperson told FOX Business.

Trader Joe's told FOX Business on Monday that it is limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day. The limit applies to every Trader Joe’s grocery store in the U.S., according to the company.

Costco also confirmed to CNN that it was limiting customers to three packages of eggs.

Experts have warned that egg shortages will continue as bird flu outbreaks continue to impact the U.S. laying hen flock.

Bernt Nelson, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Foundation, told FOX Business, estimated that more than 136 million birds have been affected by avian influenza since 2022. In December, there were over 18 million birds affected, which he said led to "bare grocery shelves in some places and widespread higher prices."

According to the Department of Agriculture (USDA), prices were 36.8% higher in December 2024 than a year earlier, but they were still below peak prices in January 2023.

In 2025, the USDA predicted that egg prices, which can vary significantly from month to month, will increase by more than 20%.

Not only are consumers feeling the effects of high egg prices at the grocery store, but they're facing surcharges at restaurants.

Notably, Waffle House, a Southern breakfast food chain, added a temporary 50 cent per egg surcharge to all of its menus last week. The company blamed the ongoing egg shortage for the dramatic increase in egg prices, saying that "consumers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions."

Smaller eateries, like New York-based Mexican café and bakery Ursula, are being impacted. Ursula owner and head chef Eric See told FOX Business that the prices of whole eggs have doubled, while the cost of liquid eggs has risen by about 25%.