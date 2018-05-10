Edward Lawrence

An Emmy award winning journalist, Lawrence most recently served as a freelance correspondent where he regularly covered breaking news stories for national outlets like CBS News, NBC News, MSNBC, and Global News Canada. Prior to his freelance career, he worked as a reporter for multiple stations across the country, including WFTS-TV, the ABC affiliate in Tampa, Florida, as well as KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV, the CBS stations in Los Angeles. He got his start at WCFT-TV in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Throughout his career, Lawrence has received multiple accolades for his in-depth and breaking news reporting, including an Emmy award in 2015, as well as Associated Press awards for his news coverage in 2015, 2001, 1999 and 1996. A graduate of University of Maryland, Lawrence is the author of the 2014 book: “Facing The Camera: A Guide to Being Interviewed.” He is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Finance from Harvard University, graduating Spring 2019.