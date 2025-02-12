President Donald Trump’s Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins was confirmed Thursday, and fixing America’s chicken and egg crisis is among her top four priorities.

Rollins, during her confirmation hearing, indicated she’s been in touch with several Republican agriculture commissioners on the situation, which could be among the worst in decades.

"I think there's no doubt that the all-of-government approach, working with the stakeholder community but also the state and local officials, is going to be extremely important" to address food security, she said in answer to a question from Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

More than 148 million birds have been euthanized, per CBS, as the avian bird flu ravages the U.S., driving up overall food inflation.

Egg prices jumped 53% compared to last January and are up 15.2% from just December, according to the latest consumer price index, released Wednesday.

"It turns out [former President] Joe Biden didn’t have an avian flu strategy at all, so now nobody can buy an egg anywhere in the grocery store because Joe Biden killed all the chickens," said Kevin Hassett, National Economic Council Director for President Trump, during an interview with FOX Business’ Larry Kudlow. Hassett is optimistic that Rollins can do better.

The average price of a dozen Large Grade A eggs is nearing $5.00, as tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicted that egg prices, which can vary significantly from month to month, will increase by more than 20% this year. FOX Business’ inquiries to the USDA were not immediately returned.

Bernt Nelson, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Foundation, recently told FOX Business that the avian influenza outbreak, which began in 2022, is far from over. In December, there were over 18 million birds affected, which he said led to "bare grocery shelves in some places and widespread higher prices."

RETAILERS LIMIT HOW MANY EGGS CUSTOMERS CAN BUY

The disease affects domestic chickens, turkeys, ducks and other fowl. One human fatality has been linked to the bird flu outbreak in Louisiana.

Costco, Kroger and Whole Foods are among the grocers limiting how many cartons of eggs shoppers can purchase.

Waffle House, a Southern breakfast-food chain, added a temporary 50 cent per egg surcharge earlier this month.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.