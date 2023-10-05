GM estimates a $200M loss since UAW strike began

General Motors has lost an estimated $200 million since the beginning of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against Detroit’s Big Three on September 15.

The automaker also secured a $6 billion line of credit on Wednesday, two days after cutting 164 more jobs due to the ongoing work stoppage.

AFTER VISITING STRIKE, BIDEN WILL LEAVE NEGOTIATIONS ‘UP TO THE UAW LEADERSHIP,’ WHITE HOUSE SAYS

GM lost production at assembly plants building full-size vans and mid-size pickups, as well as the Cadillac XT4 crossover and Chevrolet Malibu, a GM spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

GM said it also lost revenue for service parts, with $200 million being the estimated impact on the company’s pre-tax operating earnings.

GM SECURES $6B LINE OF CREDIT AS UAW STRIKE DRAGS ON

The automaker’s tally of workers furloughed in connection with the work stoppage now exceeds 2,100, with the strike in its 21st day.

Last month, Stellantis cut roughly 370 jobs due to the strike, and Ford temporarily furloughed 600 workers, according to Forbes.

UAW EXPANDS STRIKES AGAINST FORD AND GM, NO NEW STRIKES AT STELLANTIS

Meanwhile, Ford told FOX Business on Thursday that it has not estimated its own revenue and production losses and remains focused on the strike.

UAW STRIKE AGAINST FORD, GM, STELLANTIS COST US ECONOMY NEARLY $4B SO FAR

Stellantis declined to provide an estimate on losses associated with the UAW strike at this time.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 30.02 -1.01 -3.26% F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.86 -0.12 -1.00% STLA STELLANTIS NV 18.84 +0.10 +0.51%

In a media briefing on Friday, Ford executives cautioned that a prolonged work stoppage at its assembly plants would not only hurt the company but could lead to as many as 500,000 workers at suppliers losing their jobs.

The auto strike has already cost the U.S. economy nearly $4 billion, according to the latest numbers from Michigan economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group.

