Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

General Motors

GM secures $6B line of credit as UAW strike drags on

UAW strike cost General Motors $200M in third quarter

close
Former Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli discusses the ongoing negotiation talks between the UAW and the Big Three automakers on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Bob Nardelli predicts UAW strike will go on for a while

Former Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli discusses the ongoing negotiation talks between the UAW and the Big Three automakers on 'The Claman Countdown.'

General Motors secured a $6 billion line of credit on Wednesday, just two days after cutting 164 more jobs due to the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), GM said it entered into a new 364-Day Revolving Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase to secure the line. 

The automaker’s tally of workers furloughed in connection with the work stoppage now exceeds 2,100, while the strike, which began on Sept. 15 at plants for Detroit’s Big Three in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio, is in its 20th day.

General Motors

UAW STRIKE AGAINST FORD, GM, STELLANTIS COST US ECONOMY NEARLY $4B SO FAR

"This morning, GM filed an 8K disclosing that we have secured an additional revolving credit facility," a GM spokesperson said in a statement sent to FOX Business. "GM’s total automotive liquidity was approximately $38.9 billion at the end of the second quarter. The business has continued to perform well since then."

AFTER VISITING STRIKE, BIDEN WILL LEAVE NEGOTIATIONS ‘UP TO THE UAW LEADERSHIP,’ WHITE HOUSE SAYS

The deal requires that GM maintain at least $4 billion in global liquidity and at least $2 billion in U.S. liquidity.

UAW members on picket line

United Auto Workers members and supporters rally at the Stellantis North America headquarters on Sept. 20, 2023, in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are being prudent in the face of uncertainty," the GM spokesperson added.

GM estimates the strike impact in the automaker's third quarter was about $200 million.

REGULATORS EXPAND INVESTIGATION INTO 700K FORD TRUCKS, SUVS OVER ENGINE ISSUES

Meanwhile, the auto strike has already cost the U.S. economy nearly $4 billion, according to the latest numbers from Michigan economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group.

UAW members picketing

With the General Motors world headquarters in the background, United Auto Workers members attend a solidarity rally as the UAW strikes the Big Three automakers on Sept. 15, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The breakdown shows the work stoppage has cost workers $325 million in direct wages, while automakers collectively lost $1.12 billion, dealers and customers lost $1.2 billion and suppliers took a $1.29 billion blow.

UAW president Shawn Fain speaks to reporters

United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain joins UAW members who are on a strike, on the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15, 2023. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook / Reuters Photos)

Last month, Stellantis cut roughly 370 jobs due to the strike and Ford temporarily furloughed 600 workers, according to Forbes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.98 -0.10 -0.83%
STLA STELLANTIS NV 18.75 +0.06 +0.32%

In a media briefing on Friday, Ford executives cautioned that a prolonged work stoppage at its assembly plants would not only hurt the company but could lead to as many as 500,000 workers at suppliers losing their jobs. 

close
President Joe Biden joined United Auto Workers in Michigan on the 12th day of their strike against major carmakers. video

President Biden stands with UAW strikers: 'Stick with it'

President Joe Biden joined United Auto Workers in Michigan on the 12th day of their strike against major carmakers.

In an August regulatory filing, Ford announced a $4 billion credit line with JPMorgan. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business reporter Breck Dumas and Reuters contributed to this report. 