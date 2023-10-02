UAW strike against Ford, GM, Stellantis cost US economy nearly $4B so far

The United Auto Workers' ongoing strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis is in its third week, and has already cost the U.S. economy nearly $4 billion.

The latest numbers from Michigan economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group released Monday show the union's strike against Detroit's Big Three in the first two weeks amounted to $3.95 billion in total losses.

The breakdown shows the work stoppage has cost workers $325 million in direct wages, while automakers collectively lost $1.12 billion, dealers and customers lost $1.2 billion and suppliers took a $1.29 billion blow.

"Suppliers were particularly hard-hit by the UAW's strategy of announcing specific plants to be struck just hours before they were shut down," AEG's principal and CEO, Patrick Anderson, said in a statement. "The shutdown of 38 parts distribution centers also crimped dealership service operations and, of course, caused more UAW workers to lose wages."

UAW WORKERS, VOLVO-OWNED MACK TRUCKS REACH ‘TENTATIVE’ DEAL TO AVOID STRIKE

AEG said it expects Ford will face much higher losses from the strike moving forward, after the automaker was spared in the second round of the strike escalation. But the UAW's shutdown of a second Ford assembly plant on Friday be "significantly more costly" for the company, the analysts said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.42 -0.14 -1.11%

Ford Motor Co.

The UAW launched its simultaneous but limited strike against Detroit's Big Three on Sept. 15, starting with a Ford plant in Michigan, a GM plant in Missouri and a Stellantis plant in Ohio.

AFTER VISITING STRIKE, BIDEN WILL LEAVE NEGOTIATIONS ‘UP TO THE UAW LEADERSHIP,’ WHITE HOUSE SAYS

In the union's second round of strike targets on Sept. 22, Ford was spared while union leadership, led by President Shawn Fain, told members to walk off the job at 38 parts distribution facilities for GM and Stellantis.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % STLA STELLANTIS NV 19.13 -0.14 -0.73%

Stellantis NV

But the union targeted Ford again in its latest expansion on Friday, announcing the shutdown of the automaker's Chicago assembly plant along with GM's assembly facility in Lansing, Michigan.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 32.97 -0.19 -0.57%

General Motors Co.

Following the escalation, Ford executives warned in a media briefing that a prolonged work stoppage at its assembly plants would not only hurt the company, but could lead to as many as 500,000 workers at suppliers being laid off.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

AEG's Anderson said as the strike continues to impact more people who are not involved in the labor dispute, the UAW's support will begin to wane with the public.

"When the innocent bystanders begin to feel it, it will affect the generally supportive sentiment Americans have been expressing about the UAW’s demands thus far in the strike," he said.