Ford halts production of electric pickup after ‘potential’ battery issue

Ford Motor Co. says a battery problem has forced the second-largest U.S. automaker to stop production and delivery of its F-150 lightning electric truck, after just announcing 3,800 jobs in Europe would be cut to focus on improving its market share in the EV sector.

Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg said, "I can confirm a Stop Build and In-Transit Stop Ship for F-150 Lightning."

"As part of our pre-delivery quality inspections, a vehicle displayed a potential battery issue, and we are holding vehicles while we investigate," she added. "We are not aware of any incidences of this issue in the field."

In January, Ford said its electric vehicles set a monthly record, with 5,247 combined deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit van.

Ford is up 10% year-to-date.

Meanwhile, Ford said sales increased 2% over the month as parts supply shortages continued to ease and production rates improved. The automaker also said sales for the F-Series truck increased 8.8% over the same period last year, with 55,001 delivered.

The Bronco SUV also had a banner month, with 10,170 deliveries, just three short of the Jeep Wrangler, according to Ford.

