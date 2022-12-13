Electric Ford F-150 Lightning production increased with third shift
Ford aiming for annual output of 150,000
Ford is turning up the juice at its electric truck factory.
The automaker announced on Tuesday that it has added a third shift to the production line for the F-150 Lightning pickup.
Final assembly for the truck is handled at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan, which is adjacent to the main factory where conventional F-150s are built.
Approximately 250 staff are being added to the F-150 Lightning line.
The full-size pickup shares many of its body parts and other components with the rest of the F-150 lineup to help reduce manufacturing costs and make it easier for customers to use the same accessories across the different trucks.
Ford delivered 13,258 F-150 Lightnings to customers through November as production was ramped up.
The automaker has previously said it plans to be producing the vehicle at a rate of 150,000 units annually at the facility by the end of 2023.
Ford is building a dedicated electric truck plant in Kentucky called Blue Oval City that is scheduled to open in 2025 with a next-generation truck model.
The F-150 Lightning has a starting price of $53,769 for an entry-level Pro work truck and tops out at $96,874 for a luxury Platinum model.