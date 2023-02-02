Ford sales up 2% in January on strong truck performance

Ford sales increased 2% in January as parts supply shortages continue to ease and production rates improve.

F-Series truck sales increased 8.8% over the same period last year, with 55,001 delivered.

A Ford spokesman said the uptick was driven by growing inventories and dealer stock.

Ford stock was up over 4% early Thursday on the news.

The Bronco SUV also had a banner month. It has 10,170 deliveries, just three short of the Jeep Wrangler, according to Ford.

Jeep's parent Stellantis and General Motors only issue quarterly sales reports.

Ford's electric vehicles also set a monthly record, with 5,247 combined deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit van.

Among other major automakers reporting January results, only Toyota was down, with a 14.8% drop from last January.

Ford is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings after the bell on Thursday.