Ford sales up 2% in January on strong truck performance

Improving inventory helping to meet demand

Ford sales increased 2% in January as parts supply shortages continue to ease and production rates improve.

F-Series truck sales increased 8.8% over the same period last year, with 55,001 delivered.

A Ford spokesman said the uptick was driven by growing inventories and dealer stock.

Ford stock was up over 4% early Thursday on the news.

ford trucks

Ford F-Series sales were up 8.8% in January. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

The Bronco SUV also had a banner month. It has 10,170 deliveries, just three short of the Jeep Wrangler, according to Ford.

Ford Broncos

Ford Bronco deliveries in January trailed the Jeep Wrangler by three. (Ford)

Jeep's parent Stellantis and General Motors only issue quarterly sales reports.

Ford's electric vehicles also set a monthly record, with 5,247 combined deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit van.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford had its best electric vehicle sales month ever in January. (Youngrae Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Among other major automakers reporting January results, only Toyota was down, with a 14.8% drop from last January.

Ford is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings after the bell on Thursday.