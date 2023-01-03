The Ford F-Series best-selling truck streak hit 46 years in 2022

Ford is claiming the best-selling truck title for its F-Series lineup in the U.S. for the 46th consecutive year.

The automaker said it sold over 640,000 units in 2022, which also makes it the best-selling vehicle overall.

Ford's tally includes a range of F-Series models from the F-150 to F-550 commercial truck and counts the electric Ford F-150 Lightning among them.

Ford will release the exact figure with its full sales report on Thursday, a day after most other automakers are expected to report.

"The Ford truck team’s ability to anticipate customer needs, continuously innovate, and provide best-in-class levels of capability and performance has helped make F-Series the sales leader time and time again," Kumar Galhotra, president of the Ford Blue division that oversees its internal combustion engine models, said in a press release.

"We’re honored and humbled that our customers have helped us achieve this milestone for more than four decades."

Ford delivered 726,003 F-Series models in 2021, but production and distribution was hampered by supply chain issues last year.

The all-time record for the F-Series stands at 939,511, achieved in 2004.

Despite the result, General Motors will likely claim "full-size truck leadership" for the third year in a row, based on the combined sales of its Chevrolet and GMC models.

The pair of mechanically similar truck lines held a 543,586 to 467,307 lead over the F-Series through the first three quarters of 2022.