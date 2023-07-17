Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Microsoft

EU prepares to probe Microsoft for ‘unfair bundling’ of Teams with Office: report

Charges by European Union antitrust authorities could be levied by the fall

close
 I/O Fund CEO and lead tech analyst Beth Kindig provides insight on stock performance and the development of AI on 'Making Money.' video

We are seeing an artificial intelligence battle between Microsoft and Google: Beth Kindig

 I/O Fund CEO and lead tech analyst Beth Kindig provides insight on stock performance and the development of AI on 'Making Money.'

European Union antitrust authorities will reportedly investigate Microsoft to determine if the software giant unfairly bundled its Teams video conferencing app with its Office service. 

Sources quoted by the Financial Times on Monday say the inquiry could result in formal charges by the fall, while EU regulators remain concerned past attempts by Microsoft to moderate competition have not worked. 

MICROSOFT REACHES DEAL TO KEEP 'CALL OF DUTY' FRANCHISE AVAILABLE ON PLAYSTATION

The report said messaging app Slack filed a complaint with the EU in July 2020, accusing Microsoft of illegally tying its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity. Brussels said other companies have also made complaints, according to the report.

slack

A bicyclist cycles past a Slack logo outside its headquarters on Dec. 1, 2020, in San Francisco, California. (Stephen Lam/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Financial Times said Microsoft responded earlier in the year by agreeing to stop forcing Office customers to install Teams automatically.

div id="embed">

Microsoft

.

EU WANTS GOOGLE AD BUSINESS BROKEN UP OVER COMPETITION ISSUES

Despite Microsoft’s response, the report highlighted that talks between Microsoft and EU officials had come to a recent halt over the "wider geographical impact of the tech giant's concessions and the amount the company would charge for Teams."

European Union Flags

EU flags  (Getty Images / Getty Images)

People close to the matter told the Financial Times that it is now "very unlikely," that Microsoft can avoid an EU investigation.

WHICH GENERATIVE AI COMPANIES COULD BE ON THE FAST-TRACK TO IPO?

The investigation would mark the first conducted by EU officials into Microsoft since 2008 when the firm was accused of tying the Internet Explorer browser to its Windows operating system.

close
Defiance ETFs CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski provides insight on Microsoft's earnings and the impact of AI on 'Making Money.' video

How will Microsoft grow as a result of artificial intelligence?

Defiance ETFs CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski provides insight on Microsoft's earnings and the impact of AI on 'Making Money.'

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS