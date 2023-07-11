Which generative AI companies could be on the fast-track to IPO?

Generative AI solutions are flooding the market thanks to names like Microsoft, Google and OpenAI.

According to experts interviewed by FOX Business, the emerging supply line behind these tech giants will not only create a resourced foundation for the industry but a streamline of new companies traded on public markets.

Sean King, senior vice president at Veritone, said generative AI's potential to support a wide range of uses has created a pervasive interest in the technology, particularly in industries marked by heavy content creation and management and monetization, including media, sports, entertainment, marketing, audio and video production.

"Every industry, in one way or another, can benefit from generative AI, even if only for internal processes like data intelligence, content management or talent acquisition," King said. "According to StartUs-Insights, nearly 1,300 startups and emerging companies have been mapped with a focus on GenAI.

"While some will have major success, some will get consolidated and, unfortunately, many won’t last."

Anthropic

Founded by OpenAI veterans, Anthropic is backed by Alphabet, partnered with Google Cloud and integrated with Amazon AWS and Scale AI.

In an interview with FOX Business, Joe Endoso, COO at the principal investment platform Linqto, said "Anthropic is an AI safety and research company that’s working to build reliable, interpretable and steerable AI systems.

"Anthropic’s goal is to make progress on these issues with its ‘constitutional AI’ technique for training AI. Constitutional AI seeks to provide a way to align AI with human intentions, allowing systems to respond to questions and perform tasks using a simple set of guiding principles," he added. "Anthropic is creating a next-gen algorithm for AI self-teaching, which could be used to build virtual assistants that can answer emails, perform research and generate art, books and more."

Scale AI

Scale AI already has Microsoft, Meta and Anthropic as customers, while company investors include Nat Friedman, former CEO of GitHub, and Greg Brockman, co-founder of OpenAI.

"As enterprises rush to incorporate AI and machine learning to leverage their data," Endoso said, "they have come to realize that all their data is stuck in unstructured content formats, limiting their ability to utilize their unique data.

"Scale AI accelerates the development of AI within organizations of any size to deliver critical business insights and operational efficiency," he added. "Its data-centric infrastructure platform leverages reinforced learning with human feedback (RLHF) to help organizations build the strongest AI models, enabling any company to deploy algorithms that supercharge their business."

H2O.AI

Already partnered with Microsoft and integrated with Microsoft Azure Machine Learning, Nvidia is also an investor, customer and partner.

Endoso said managed and automated AI development platforms like H2O.ai have gained ground in recent years by making AI usable with any kind of enterprise, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo not only customers and partners, but strategic investors in the company.

"H2O.ai offers a fast, scalable and open-source platform for machine learning," Endoso continued. "It provides organizations with a customizable platform that allows them to build AI models to meet their unique needs and use ready-made applications from various fields.

"The company’s marquee products of Driverless AI, Hydrogen Torch and Document AI have transformed over 20,000 global organizations, millions of data scientists and over half of the Fortune 500."

Cerebras Systems

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO at OpenAI, is also an investor at Cerebras Systems.

Endoso said high costs, extensive time requirements and the need for enhanced processing power associated with developing and deploying AI applications restrict the wider adoption and democratization of AI technology.

"Led by an experienced management team from SeaMicro, the Cerebras Systems’ team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers and engineers are addressing these challenges by developing unique, high-performance computing chips specifically designed to accelerate AI applications," he said. "Cerebras has built a new class of computer system, designed for the singular purpose of accelerating generative AI work."

SambaNova Systems

Backed by Google Ventures, SambaNova Systems recently appointed Danner Stodolsky, previously vice president of engineering for YouTube, Google Cloud Platform and ads privacy, as senior vice president of Cloud.

"Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art AI capabilities to meet the demands of the AI-enabled world," Endoso said.

"SambaNova’s purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing," he added. "SambaNova Systems can enable customers to unlock the valuable business insights trapped in their data. The company’s flagship offering, dataflow as a service, overcomes the limitations of legacy technology to power the large complex foundation models that enable customers to discover new services and revenue streams and boost operational efficiency."

