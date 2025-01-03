Cybertruck explodes; Musk acts swiftly, aiding Las Vegas law enforcement, and what’s next: timeline

The new year brought with it terror in New Orleans and the Las Vegas Strip with multiple fatalities.

Fourteen people were killed and dozens injured after a driver plowed a car into a large crowd at Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans in the early morning hours of New Year's Day. Hours later, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the New Orleans driver, and the man eyed in the explosion of the Cybertruck, Matthew Livelsberger, were Army soldiers who served at Fort Liberty and deployed to Afghanistan in 2009, according to authorities.

FOX Business runs down the digital footprint that helped authorities piece together the chain of terror events.

COINCIDENCE?: Both vehicles used in the attacks, Ford's F-150 Lightening and Tesla's Cybertruck, were rented through the peer-to-peer app Turo…continue reading here. Ford CEO Jim Farley speaks out on the attacks…continue reading here.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 410.44 +31.16 +8.22% F FORD MOTOR CO. 9.88 +0.23 +2.33%

VIDEO: How does Turo work, and why did the terrorists use it?

SWIFT ACTION: Almost immediately after the explosion of the Cybertruck, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his team sprang into action…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Las Vegas law enforcement thanks Elon Musk for his assistance.

MUSK ON CATCHING A TERRORIST: Here's how Musk helped authorities, in near real-time, retrace the moves of Livelsberger …continue reading here.

SEE IT: The burned-out Cybertruck may have saved lives…continue reading here.

VIDEO: The Tesla explosion and its aftermath.

BEST REVENGE: Musk vows to refurbish the decimated Cybertruck…continue reading here.

MORE ON TESLA CEO ELON MUSK

AMAZON'S ABOUT-FACE: The online retailer fixed a mistake after reports surfaced the company was not fully supporting an employee injured in New Orleans…continue reading here.

NEW ORLEANS NEW YEAR'S TERROR ATTACK: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HERE

DON'T MISS IT: The FOX Business Rundown Podcast – more podcasts here.

UP NEXT:

– Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here .

– Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.

– Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News and FOX Business here.