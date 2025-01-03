Elon Musk says Tesla will get Cybertruck 'back on the road' after Las Vegas explosion

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk announced that the electric vehicle company will refurbish the Cybertruck that exploded earlier this week and get it back on the road.

The unique Tesla vehicle retained its signature structure, remaining highly recognizable even after the fire had been extinguished outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

"The battery pack never even caught fire and the tires are still inflated! Once we get this Cybertruck back to Tesla, we’ll buff out the scratches and get it back on the road," Musk wrote in a post on X.

QUESTIONS REMAIN AS INVESTIGATORS SEARCH FOR MOTIVE BEHIND LAS VEGAS CYBERTRUCK EXPLOSION

When someone suggested that Musk had been joking, the business titan declared that he was entirely serious about fixing up the Cybertruck.

"No, I mean it," he replied.

Musk has said that the explosion was not related to the Cybertruck, noting, "All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion."

Speaking about the evidence in the aftermath of the explosion, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill noted "those are gasoline canisters, they are, um, camp fuel canisters, and large firework mortars."

ELON MUSK IMMEDIATELY JUMPED IN TO ASSIST AFTER CYBERTRUCK EXPLOSION, SAYS SUSPECT ‘PICKED THE WRONG VEHICLE’

McMahill said most of the blast traveled "up through the truck and out," limiting the damage to the area of the explosion. He noted that the doors of the hotel, which the truck was parked near, had not even been broken.

"Cybertruck is the worst possible choice for a car bomb, as its stainless steel armor will contain the blast better than any other commercial vehicle," Musk noted in a tweet.

CYBERTRUCK EXPLOSION: HOW TESLA CHARGING STATIONS, LICENSE PLATE READERS AIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have identified 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger as the driver of the Cybertruck. The man died by suicide due to an "intraoral gunshot wound," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department indicated in a post on X, citing the Clark County, Nevada, coroner.