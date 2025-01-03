Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk
Published

Elon Musk says Tesla will get Cybertruck 'back on the road' after Las Vegas explosion

The unique vehicle's signature structure remained recognizable even after the fire had been extinguished

close
LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill held a press conference on Wednesday following the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck. McMahill thanked Elon Musk for swiftly assisting law enforcement. video

Las Vegas law enforcement on Elon Musk’s assistance following Cybertruck explosion

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill held a press conference on Wednesday following the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck. McMahill thanked Elon Musk for swiftly assisting law enforcement.

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk announced that the electric vehicle company will refurbish the Cybertruck that exploded earlier this week and get it back on the road. 

The unique Tesla vehicle retained its signature structure, remaining highly recognizable even after the fire had been extinguished outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

"The battery pack never even caught fire and the tires are still inflated! Once we get this Cybertruck back to Tesla, we’ll buff out the scratches and get it back on the road," Musk wrote in a post on X.

QUESTIONS REMAIN AS INVESTIGATORS SEARCH FOR MOTIVE BEHIND LAS VEGAS CYBERTRUCK EXPLOSION

Cybertruck explosion and Elon Musk

Aftermath of Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas (EyePress News/Shutterstock | Allison Robbert/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

When someone suggested that Musk had been joking, the business titan declared that he was entirely serious about fixing up the Cybertruck.

"No, I mean it," he replied.

Musk has said that the explosion was not related to the Cybertruck, noting, "All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion."

Speaking about the evidence in the aftermath of the explosion, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill noted "those are gasoline canisters, they are, um, camp fuel canisters, and large firework mortars."

ELON MUSK IMMEDIATELY JUMPED IN TO ASSIST AFTER CYBERTRUCK EXPLOSION, SAYS SUSPECT ‘PICKED THE WRONG VEHICLE’

Tesla Cybertruck remnants

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in flames outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing the driver and injuring seven others. (EyePress News/Shutterstock)

McMahill said most of the blast traveled "up through the truck and out," limiting the damage to the area of the explosion. He noted that the doors of the hotel, which the truck was parked near, had not even been broken.

"Cybertruck is the worst possible choice for a car bomb, as its stainless steel armor will contain the blast better than any other commercial vehicle," Musk noted in a tweet.

CYBERTRUCK EXPLOSION: HOW TESLA CHARGING STATIONS, LICENSE PLATE READERS AIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT

Tesla wreckage

Authorities believe fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel were connected to a detonation system controlled by the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. (EyePress News/Shutterstock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have identified 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger as the driver of the Cybertruck. The man died by suicide due to an "intraoral gunshot wound," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department indicated in a post on X, citing the Clark County, Nevada, coroner.