Elon Musk immediately jumped in to assist after Cybertruck explosion, says suspect 'picked the wrong vehicle'

After a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, co-founder and CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Elon Musk immediately jumped in and offered assistance to authorities investigating the incident.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill thanked Musk after the explosion, saying Musk provided invaluable "additional information" and indicated that Musk provided video from Tesla charging stations.

The explosion was caught on camera, and the sheriff noted that the vehicle had "limited" blast damage because most of the explosion's blast went "up through the truck and out."

The sheriff also noted that the glass doors at the hotel did not break as a result of the truck largely containing the blast.

LAS VEGAS POLICE SAY CYBERTRUCK THAT EXPLODED AT TRUMP HOTEL HAD FUEL CONTAINERS, LARGE FIREWORK MORTARS

On X, the business tycoon highlighted McMahill's remarks, noting that the vehicle limited the blast damage.

Regarding the evidence in the back of the truck, the sheriff spoke of "gasoline canisters, they are, um, camp fuel canisters, and large firework mortars."

‘VERY WRONG’: ELON MUSK CASE SPARKS CALLS FOR REFORM AFTER JUDGE AWARDED MASSIVE JUDGMENT FOR LAWYER FEES

Musk shared a clip of the sheriff's comments, noting in a post on X, "The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken."

Musk stated in another post that the blast was "unrelated to the vehicle itself," noting, "All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion."

"Cybertruck is the worst possible choice for a car bomb, as its stainless steel armor will contain the blast better than any other commercial vehicle," Musk said in another post.

MUSK INFLAMES X WITH PROFANE MOVIE QUOTE IN DEFENSE OF H-1B VISA

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turo noted in a statement that both the Cybertruck and the vehicle involved in the New Orleans attack on Wednesday had been rented on Turo.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that this morning’s horrific attack in New Orleans and this afternoon’s Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas both involved vehicles rented on Turo," the statement noted.