Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Amazon offering 'full support' to employee injured in New Orleans terror attack

Amazon was hit with criticism over a report that its worker had been denied time off to recover

close
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Retired NYPD Lieutenant Darrin Porcher discusses the latest as authorities investigate the Bourbon Street attack and Tesla Cybertruck explosion on FOX Business Live.  video

Terrorists should never have ability to impact our day-to-day lives: Retired NYPD lieutenant

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Retired NYPD Lieutenant Darrin Porcher discusses the latest as authorities investigate the Bourbon Street attack and Tesla Cybertruck explosion on FOX Business Live. 

Amazon says it has offered its "full support" to an employee who was injured in the New Orleans terrorist attack, after the victim told the press she had been denied time off to recover and feared she would need to find a new job.

The company and founder Jeff Bezos were hit with harsh criticism on social media Friday morning, over a report from NOLA.com about Amazon worker Alexis Scott-Windham, who survived after being hit by the truck driven through a crowd on Bourbon Street and was also shot in the attack that occurred in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A police officer patrols the French Quarter, after an attack by a man driving a truck down Bourbon street the day before, early on January 2, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured Wednesday when a vehicle plowed overnight into a New year's crowd in the heart of the thriving New Orleans tourist district, authorities in the southern US city said. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A police officer patrols the French Quarter after an attack by a man driving a truck down Bourbon Street the day before, early on January 2, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The outlet reported that Scott-Windham, a mom from Mobile, Alabama, still has a bullet lodged in her foot.

‘STRESSED’ AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVER DUMPS 80 PACKAGES IN WOODED AREA: POLICE

"She'll need to return to an orthopedist in two weeks to check on her foot," NOLA.com reported. "But the Amazon warehouse where she works denied her request for a leave of absence, and she worries she'll have to find a new job once she's recovered."

Amazon grab

Amazon.com says it has offered its "full support" to its warehouse employee who survived the New Orleans terrorist attack. (Amazon Site / Fox News)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 220.22 +0.83 +0.38%

Amazon.com, Inc.

DIPLOMAT SAYS NEW ORLEANS TERROR ATTACK INJURED ISRAELI RESERVISTS ON LEAVE FROM HAMAS WAR: ‘GLOBAL THREAT’

When reached for comment by FOX Business, Amazon said the company had just learned on Friday morning that Scott-Windham had mistakenly requested the wrong type of leave, and the company is making it right.

"We’ve reached out to Ms. Scott-Windham to offer her our full support, including pay, as she recovers from this senseless act of violence," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement. "We wish her a full recovery and look forward to welcoming her back to work once she's able."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Scott-Windham was one of dozens of people injured in the attack that left 15 people dead, including the suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar.