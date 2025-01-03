Amazon offering 'full support' to employee injured in New Orleans terror attack

Amazon says it has offered its "full support" to an employee who was injured in the New Orleans terrorist attack, after the victim told the press she had been denied time off to recover and feared she would need to find a new job.

The company and founder Jeff Bezos were hit with harsh criticism on social media Friday morning, over a report from NOLA.com about Amazon worker Alexis Scott-Windham, who survived after being hit by the truck driven through a crowd on Bourbon Street and was also shot in the attack that occurred in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The outlet reported that Scott-Windham, a mom from Mobile, Alabama, still has a bullet lodged in her foot.

"She'll need to return to an orthopedist in two weeks to check on her foot," NOLA.com reported. "But the Amazon warehouse where she works denied her request for a leave of absence, and she worries she'll have to find a new job once she's recovered."

When reached for comment by FOX Business, Amazon said the company had just learned on Friday morning that Scott-Windham had mistakenly requested the wrong type of leave, and the company is making it right.

"We’ve reached out to Ms. Scott-Windham to offer her our full support, including pay, as she recovers from this senseless act of violence," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement. "We wish her a full recovery and look forward to welcoming her back to work once she's able."

