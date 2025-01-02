See it: Photos of Cybertruck bombing at Trump hotel

New photos have been released of the Cybertruck that exploded Wednesday morning in a fatal bombing in Las Vegas at the Trump International Hotel that is under investigation.

Las Vegas police said the Cybertruck had fuel containers and large fireworks mortars in the futuristic-looking pickup truck when it exploded within 15 to 20 seconds after it pulled up to the hotel's valet area. One person was killed in the explosion, and seven were injured.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X following the incident that the company's senior team was investigating the matter and later said that inquiry found that explosive devices, rather than an issue with the vehicle, had caused the detonation.

"We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself," Musk wrote. "All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion."

"The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack," Musk added in a subsequent post. "Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken."

Law enforcement officials speaking to the AP identified Matthew Livelsberger as the man who was in the Cybertruck and died in the explosion.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army told Fox News that Livelsberger was an active-duty sergeant who was on leave from Germany, where he had been serving with the 10th Special Forces Group.

The FBI's Denver office on Thursday executed a search in Colorado Springs related to its investigation of the explosion.

"FBI Denver; the Denver Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Colorado Springs Police Department are conducting law enforcement activity at a residential address in Colorado Springs," the FBI Denver office announced.

"FBI Denver personnel and specialized teams will be on-site for several hours. This activity is related to the explosion in Las Vegas on Wednesday; due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information will be provided out of Denver."

Both the Cybertruck used in the Las Vegas explosion and the pickup used in the New Orleans terror attack were rented using the Turo peer-to-peer carsharing app, the company said, noting that it doesn't believe either renter had criminal backgrounds that would've identified them as a security threat.

"We are heartbroken by the violence perpetrated in New Orleans and Las Vegas, and our prayers are with the victims and families," the spokesperson said. "We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in risk management, thanks to our world-class trust and safety technologies and teams that include experienced former law enforcement professionals."

The FBI said at a press briefing on Thursday that there is no apparent connection between the New Orleans terrorist attack and the Las Vegas bombing at this stage of the investigation.

