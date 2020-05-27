Ford halts production at Kansas City plant over coronavirus case

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Ford said it will temporarily halt production for deep cleaning at a Kansas City, Missouri, plant after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The production pause comes as U.S. automakers are adjusting to a new normal after resuming operations earlier in May.

TRUMP TOURS FORD PLANT BUILDING CORONAVIRUS VENTILATORS

"In this instance, our protocol calls for us to deep clean and disinfect the employees' work area, equipment, team area and the path that the employee took while at the plant today," Ford said in a statement.

The pause applies to the transit side of the plant. The infected employee and those who came in contact with the employee will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as part of safety standards developed with the United Auto Workers and infectious disease experts, Ford said.

NORTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR DOUBLES DOWN ON VIRUS RESTRICTIONS, THREATENS NEW BAN

Safety is "the number-one objective," a UAW spokesperson told FOX Business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 6.01 +0.17 +2.91%

"The UAW is vigilantly seeking to monitor and enforce all of the protocols that have been put in place. ... We also are looking to enhance those protocols when available," the spokesperson said. "We continue to advocate for as much testing as possible, and full testing when it is available."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler shut down U.S. operations in March, although some facilities pivoted to making personal protective equipment and ventilators. Ford said it had shipped one million face shields to protect health care workers by early April.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS