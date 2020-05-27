North Carolina governor threatens ban on large crowds

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that all options are on the table for his administration to crack down on crowds gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic after 4,000 people turned up at a race track on Saturday.

"It is dangerous and reckless to try and draw a crowd," Cooper said at a press briefing. "And I hope and pray that no one gets sick or even dies from that gathering that occurred this weekend."

"That is a dangerous situation that ought to concern all the local officials and all the citizens surrounding that venue," he continued. "All of the options are on the table for us and we are examining those options now."

Cooper praised NASCAR for running the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway without spectators, unlike Ace Speedway in Alamance County. NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 500 will be at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday night.

Cooper is also at the center of controversy with President Trump over the Republican National Convention scheduled to be held in Charlotte in August. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state's Department of Health and Human Services, said the administration will work with the RNC to keep the convention in North Carolina, although Georgia and Florida are now clamoring to host.

"North Carolina is now in Phase 2 of easing restrictions but this Saturday we saw our highest day of new lab confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina," Cohen wrote to RNC leaders on Monday. "The status of COVID-19 infections in our state and in the Charlotte area continues to rapidly evolve, thus, it will be important to have several scenarios planned that can be deployed depending on the public health situation."

President Trump said on Monday that the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to be held in Charlotte, may have to leave the state.

"Unfortunately, Democrat Governor Roy Cooper is still in shutdown mood [and] unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena," Trump wrote on Twitter.

