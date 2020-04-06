Expand / Collapse search
Ford

Ford ships out 1 millionth coronavirus face shield

United Auto Workers members are making one face shield every 10 seconds

By FOXBusiness
Ford said it's shipped out 1 million face shields to protect health care workers struggling to find protective equipment as they help patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WHAT IS PPE?

More than 190,000 of the face shields are on their way or delivered to hard-hit New York and New Jersey, the company said. United Auto Workers members are making one face shield every 10 seconds with a goal of shipping out 750,000 face shields around the country per week.

Image 1 of 4

Ford says it shipped out 1 million face shields in just over a week. Photo courtesy: Ford

Ford is also working with 3M to make face masks and GE Healthcare to make ventilators.

Disposable face shields or safety goggles that cover the sides of a healthcare worker’s eyes are recommended by the CDC to protect when treating an infectious patient.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FFORD MOTOR COMPANY4.24-0.12-2.75%

Ford's rival General Motors is also producing face masks and ventilators.

