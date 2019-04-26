American Airlines joins United to extend cancellation of Boeing 737 Max flights after deadly crashes
American Airlines seems hopeful that the Boeing 737 Max will be back in business for part of the holiday travel season.
Evie Fordham is a reporter with FOX Business.
Advertisement
Advertisement
American Airlines seems hopeful that the Boeing 737 Max will be back in business for part of the holiday travel season.
Some airlines like Spirit have cancelled a long list of flights, and some airports even plan to close for Labor Day.
President Donald Trump sounded optimistic about trade with China hours after more of his tariffs set in. "We can't allow China to rip us off more," he said.
Hurricane Dorian grew to a category 5 storm by Sunday morning. It's expected to cause catastrophic damage, touching the entire Southeast coastline.
The VSCO girl trend could set you back more than $200.
Things at the Bumbershoot Music and Arts Festival in Seattle went terribly wrong on Saturday night, but no one was seriously injured.
Kirsten Gillibrand's 2020 campaign raised millions. Where will the leftover money go?
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spoke about a potential 12-hour work week at an artificial intelligence conference. He previously praised a 72-hour work week.
Floridians are preparing for Tropical Storm Dorian. So are the airlines trying to keep up with travelers' needs.
Former FDA head Scott Gottlieb blames counterfeit vapes for a recent rash of health scares. Is he right?