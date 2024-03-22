Chrysler recalls 286,000 vehicles over airbag concerns

Chrysler is recalling around 286,000 vehicles over concerns that the side airbag inflators in the cars may rupture, which could hurt or even kill people.

According to separate notices posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recalls involve certain Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles from model years 2018-2021, and replacement parts for airbags in roughly 1,000 vehicles.

The notices state that the side curtain airbag inflators may rupture, which "may result in sharp metal fragments striking occupants, resulting in injury or death."

The warning about the recalled replacement parts adds that "an inflation rupture when not installed in a vehicle can result in injury or death of people nearby."

DODGE-PARENT STELLANTIS LAYING OFF HUNDREDS OF US WORKERS

The automaker plans to mail notices to owners of the vehicles impacted by the recall in early May, and dealers will replace both side airbags, free of charge.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % STLA STELLANTIS NV 29.18 -0.03 -0.10%

Stellantis NV

Stellantis-owned Chrysler said certain vehicles may have been equipped with SABIC inflators that had moisture introduced during supplier manufacturing. This may lead to stress corrosion and potential rupture.

HYUNDAI, KIA RECALL OVER 147K VEHICLES DUE TO DAMAGED CHARGING UNIT

These inflators do not use the same propellant or inflator design as previously recalled Takata airbags, the automaker said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Stellantis last year had warned 29,000 owners of 2003 Dodge Ram pickups to immediately stop driving pending repairs after one person was killed when a Takata airbag inflator exploded.

Reuters contributed to this report.