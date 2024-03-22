Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cars
Published

Hyundai, Kia recall over 147K vehicles due to damaged charging unit

Kia, Hyundai recalls involve certain electric vehicles

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 22

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 147,000 U.S. electric vehicles due to damaged charging units, federal safety regulators said. 

Kia America is recalling 48,232 vehicles, and Hyundai Motor America is recalling 98,878 vehicles, according to separate notices posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

According to the notices, "the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may become damaged and stop charging the 12-Volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power." 

MORE THAN 3.7M CARS ON THE ROAD HAVE 'PARK OUTSIDE' RECALLS, CARFAX SAYS

This, in turn, could increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA warned. 

Kia grille

White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Kia dealership car lot. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Kia's impacted vehicles include certain EV6 cars, with model years between 2022 and 2024 affected. Hyundai's impacted cars include certain IONIQ 5 vehicles with model years between 2022 and 2024. 

A 2022 Kia EV6.

A 2022 Kia EV6. (Kia America)

Certain IONIQ 6, Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70 "Electrified," and Genesis GV80 "Electrified" vehicles manufactured between 2023 and 2024 are also affected. 

GM RECALLING 820,000 PICKUP TRUCKS OVER TAILGATE ISSUE

In the March 14 and March 15 notices, Kia and Hyundai said that dealers will "replace the ICCU and its fuse, as necessary." Dealers will also update the ICCU software, all of which will be free of charge. 

A 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV.

A 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV. (Hyundai)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kia owners are expected to get a letter by mail in late April if their car is affected and needs an inspection. Hyundai owners will be notified by May. 