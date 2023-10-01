Apple iPhone 15 users complain about overheating issues as Apple prepares fix

Apple’s newest smartphone has some users complaining about the device overheating, which has prompted the company to plan an update to fix the issue.

The company released the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max on Sept. 22, but buyers quickly complained that the smartphones were running noticeably warmer than expected.

Apple said Saturday that it identified a bug in the iOS 17 software that’s contributing to the phones feeling hotter than they should, but it also said that the issue doesn’t pose a safety or injury risk and won’t have a negative effect on the phone’s long-term performance.

Aside from the software bug, the company said that iPhones tend to run warmer in the days "after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity" associated with data downloads and software updates to the phone’s operating system as well as apps.

Also, using a new iPhone for an extended time while playing games, watching videos or using the wireless charging feature can cause it to run hotter than normal.

"Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system," Apple added.

Among the third-party apps that have been contributing to the iPhone 15 overheating are Meta’s Instagram as well as ride-sharing app Uber. Apple said the apps were causing the phone’s system to be overloaded and that it’s "working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out." Instagram issued an update to its app last week to address the issue.

Apple said the iPhone 15’s titanium frame isn’t causing the heat issue and that the metal is actually better at dissipating heat when the phone is running than older stainless-steel iPhones.

The company hasn’t specified when the software update to address the bug in iOS 17 will be released but has said the fix won’t reduce the performance of the new iPhone.

Reuters contributed to this report.