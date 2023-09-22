Apple's iPhone 15 on sale, Tim Cook hits NYC store

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in New York City Sept. 22 for the iPhone 15 launch in stores.

Crowds camped out in front of Fifth Avenue Apple Store all night for the first chance to purchase the new smartphone, with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max all now available.

Apple said it will bring Dynamic Island (a shape changing hub for iPhone alerts) and USB-C format charging to all versions of the iPhone 15, while operating on iOS17.

All new models, the iPhone 15, the Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, will have slightly larger displays, measuring at 6.1 inches and 6.7-inches respectively.

Apple also said the base models will include a 48-megapixel primary camera, "super-high-resolution photos in 24MP and 48MP, and an "additional 2x Telephoto option" for a trio of zoom levels. Meanwhile, both models will contain an A16 Bionic chip and a second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip.

The iPhone 15 models are available in pink, yellow, green, blue and black. The iPhone 15 Pro models made with titanium come in four colors including, black, white, blue and natural.

Apple will charge customers $799 for the iPhone 15 and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, meaning the starting prices remained flat from prior models.

On the other end, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will run $999 and $1,199, respectively, with both using the A17 Pro chip.

The Pro versions also feature the "always on" display, the new action button, and what Apple calls ProMotion Technology featuring a refresh rate of 120Hz, as opposed to the standard 60Hz.

FOX Business reporter Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.