Apple, Amazon earnings, Elon Musk, Twitter deal deadline, new home sales top week ahead

Third-quarter earnings season continues this upcoming week with dozens of companies set to report. Wall Street will also be watching for the latest data on home prices, consumer confidence, GDP and more.

On Friday, U.S. stocks rallied with all three major indices climbing more than 2%. The benchmarks showed the biggest weekly gains since June, rising 4.7% apiece.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31082.56 +748.97 +2.47% SP500 S&P 500 3752.75 +86.97 +2.37% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 10859.715581 +244.87 +2.31%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

STOCK MARKET NEWS: SNAP SHARES PLUNGE, OIL INCHES HIGHER, 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD ABOVE 4%

Monday 10/24

Kicking off the week for earnings will be Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Brown & Brown, Cadence Design Systems, Crown Holdings, Discover Financial, Packaging Corp, Range Resources, WR Berkeley and Zions Bancorporation after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ARE ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC. 131.99 +2.78 +2.15% BRO BROWN & BROWN INC. 61.54 +0.65 +1.07% CDNS CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. 158.34 +5.29 +3.46% CCK CROWN HOLDINGS 83.94 +1.41 +1.71% DFS DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 94.69 +1.96 +2.11% PKG PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA 116.94 +4.07 +3.61% RRC RANGE RESOURCES CORP. 25.87 -1.18 -4.34% WRB W.R. BERKLEY CORP. 71.34 +1.08 +1.54% ZION ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA 47.82 +0.69 +1.46%

As for economic data, investors will be focused on the Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index and the S&P's U.S. manufacturing and U.S. services PMIs.

Tuesday 10/25

Big names leading Tuesday's earnings parade before the markets open will include Coca-Cola, General Electric, General Motors, JetBlue, Kimberly-Clark and UPS.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 55.98 +0.91 +1.65% GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 72.81 +2.86 +4.09% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 35.00 +1.56 +4.67% JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 7.16 +0.15 +2.14% KMB KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP. 113.93 +1.63 +1.45% UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 165.57 +4.76 +2.96%

Meanwhile, Alphabet, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Microsoft, Spotify and Visa will be among the names in focus after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 101.13 +1.16 +1.16% CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,549.04 +14.93 +0.97% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 242.12 +5.97 +2.53% SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 88.71 +0.99 +1.13% V VISA INC. 190.38 +3.28 +1.75%

On the economic data front, investors will take in the FHFA monthly home price index, the Case-Shiller home price index and consumer confidence.

US BUDGET DEFICIT CUT IN HALF TO $1.38T AS PANDEMIC SPENDING SLOWS DOWN

Wednesday 10/26

Boeing, Harley-Davidson, Hess Corp., Hilton Worldwide, Kraft Heinz and Wingstop will be earnings to watch before the markets open on Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 141.32 +2.19 +1.57% HES HESS CORP. 135.63 +5.66 +4.35% HOG HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC. 35.90 +1.07 +3.07% HLT HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 131.23 +4.68 +3.70% KHC THE KRAFT HEINZ CO. 35.21 -0.13 -0.37% WING WINGSTOP INC 125.88 +8.66 +7.39%

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co., Lending Club, Meta Platforms and VF Corp. will take the earnings spotlight after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.19 +0.42 +3.57% LC LENDINGCLUB CORP. 11.32 +0.04 +0.35% META META PLATFORMS INC. 130.01 -1.52 -1.16% VFC VF CORP. 27.68 +0.10 +0.38%

Wednesday's economic data will include new home sales, building permits, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

In the world of politics, President Biden will host Israel's President Isaac Herzog at the White House, where the two leaders will discuss regional and global challenges of mutual concern, opportunities to deepen Israel’s regional integration, and ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Thursday 10/27

On Thursday, Caterpillar, Comcast, Credit Suisse, Hertz Global, Keurig Dr Pepper, MasterCard, McDonald's, Merck, Northrop Grumman, PG&E, Shopify and Southwest Airlines will all deliver quarterly earnings results before the markets open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 190.22 +10.88 +6.07% CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 30.48 +0.02 +0.07% CS CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 4.71 +0.18 +4.08% HTZ HERTZ GLOBAL 17.90 +0.74 +4.31% KDP KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. 37.62 +0.34 +0.91% MA MASTERCARD INC. 302.35 +6.13 +2.07% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 254.68 +4.90 +1.96% MRK MERCK & CO. INC. 95.69 +2.77 +2.98% NOC NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP. 522.66 +10.22 +1.99% PCG PG&E CORP. 14.50 +0.47 +3.31% SHOP SHOPIFY INC. 29.75 +0.04 +0.13% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 33.10 +0.29 +0.88%

Amazon, Apple, Capital One Financial, Gilead Sciences, Intel, Pinterest, Texas Roadhouse and T-Mobile are all set to report earnings after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 119.32 +4.07 +3.53% AAPL APPLE INC. 147.27 +3.88 +2.71% COF CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. 96.23 +1.29 +1.36% GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. 67.79 +1.63 +2.46% INTC INTEL CORP. 26.97 +0.89 +3.41% PINT n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. TXRH TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC. 95.46 +2.13 +2.28% TMUS T-MOBILE US INC. 136.46 +0.44 +0.32%

Economic data in focus on Thursday will include durable goods, the advance reading on third quarter GDP, and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims. The European Central Bank will also hold a press conference following the release of its decision on interest rates.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Friday 10/28

AbbVie, Charter Communications, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive and ExxonMobil will be among the companies wrapping up the week with earnings before the markets open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABBV ABBVIE INC. 147.11 +4.18 +2.92% CHTR CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC. 330.40 +2.28 +0.69% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 173.12 +4.13 +2.44% CL COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO. 71.47 +1.21 +1.72% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 105.89 +1.90 +1.83%

Meanwhile, personal income and consumption, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and pending home sales will finish out the week for economic data.

Image 1 of 2

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 49.90 -2.55 -4.86%

Friday also marks the deadline for Elon Musk to complete his $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. If Musk is unable to close the deal in time, he will stand trial in November in the Delaware Court of Chancery for his previous efforts to walk away from his $44 billion deal.