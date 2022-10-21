Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

US budget deficit cut in half to $1.38T as pandemic spending slows down

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan keeps US deficit high

close
Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove and Fox News contributor Liz Peek predict the effectiveness of the Inflation Reduction Act on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Wharton study critiques Inflation Reduction Act's ability to reduce deficits

Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove and Fox News contributor Liz Peek predict the effectiveness of the Inflation Reduction Act on 'The Evening Edit.'

The U.S. federal budget deficit fell by half for the 2022 financial year as once-aggressive pandemic relief spending dried up, the Treasury Department said on Friday. 

The gap between what the government spent and what it collected tumbled to $1.375 trillion at the end of September, down from the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. 

The decline would have been steeper if it were not for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan: Education Department spending for the year totaled $639.4 billion, $408 billion higher than the estimate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.