STOCK MARKET NEWS: American Express, Verizon set to report, American Airlines posts profit
Soaring energy costs worry consumers as winter approaches. Elon Musk plans massive Twitter workforce layoffs. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
Labor Department data showed 214,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended Oct. 15, down from the week prior.
Continuing claims, or the number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid, rose to 1.385 million, up by 21,000 from the previous week's revised level. One year ago, more than 3.27 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits.
The strong jobs data comes as the Federal Reserve tries to crush runaway inflation with the most aggressive rate hikes in decades.
Economic projections released by the Fed in September show that most officials expect unemployment to climb to 4.4% by the end of next year, up from the current rate of 3.7%. That is significantly higher than June when policymakers saw the jobless rate inching up to 3.7%.
Chair Jerome Powell conceded during the post-meeting press conference that higher rates could "give rise to increases in unemployment."
For more on the story, click here: Unemployment figures, mortgage cold feet and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly said he had plans to cut Twitter’s workforce by almost 75% should his deal to buy the social media platform close.
While speaking to potential investors, Musk said he planned to reduce Twitter’s staffing from about 7,500 to around 2,000 employees, a nearly 75% decrease, according to The Washington Post.
The outlet cited interviews and documents as the basis of its reporting published Thursday.
Musk offered to buy Twitter in April and sought to end the acquisition a few months later, resulting in a legal battle between him and the company.
In a reversal, he said earlier this month he would go through with the original deal.
For more on the story, click here: Twitter workforce may be cut nearly 75% by Elon Musk
Live Coverage begins here