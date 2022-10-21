STOCK MARKET NEWS: American Express, Verizon set to report, American Airlines posts profit

Labor Department report shows fewer number of people are filing for unemployment

Labor Department data showed 214,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended Oct. 15, down from the week prior.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid, rose to 1.385 million, up by 21,000 from the previous week's revised level. One year ago, more than 3.27 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits.

The strong jobs data comes as the Federal Reserve tries to crush runaway inflation with the most aggressive rate hikes in decades.

Economic projections released by the Fed in September show that most officials expect unemployment to climb to 4.4% by the end of next year, up from the current rate of 3.7%. That is significantly higher than June when policymakers saw the jobless rate inching up to 3.7%.

Chair Jerome Powell conceded during the post-meeting press conference that higher rates could "give rise to increases in unemployment."

