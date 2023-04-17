LIVE STOCK MARKET UPDATES: Bank earnings in focus, McCarthy hits Wall Street, Angry Birds sold

Stocks close higher as investors eye corporate earnings reports

Symbol Price Change %Change SP500 $4,151.40 13.76 0.33 I:COMP $12,157.72 34.26 0.28 I:DJI $33,987.37 100.90 0.30

Major U.S. stock indexes ended with slim gains on Monday, helped by financial and industrial shares while investors braced for a heavy week of corporate results and comments from Federal Reserve officials that could give more insight into the path of interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 100.84 points, or 0.3%, higher while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended the trading session up 0.33% and 0.28%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its barometer of manufacturing activity in New York State increased for the first time in five months in April, helping solidify the case for the U.S. central bank to raise rates at its meeting next month.

"Markets are in a bit of a wait-and-see mode," said Angelo Kourkafas, an investment strategist at Edward Jones. "We have a lot of corporate earnings ahead of us and the Fed rate decision in a couple of weeks."

Investors are awaiting more reports from major U.S. banks this week, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley, after heavyweights including JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaped windfalls from higher interest payments last week.

Other companies due to report this week include Johnson & Johnson, Tesla Inc. and Netflix Inc.