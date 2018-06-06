Dividends

Downside to the strong dollar?[overlay type]

Downside to the strong dollar?

Navellier & Associates CEO Louis Navellier, FBN’s Charles Payne, Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz and Penn Financial Group founder Matt McCall on dividend hikes and the impact of the strong dollar.

Low gas prices great for your car, bad for your 401(K)?[overlay type]

Low gas prices great for your car, bad for your 401(K)?

The Wall Street Journal columnist Veronica Dagher, United Advisors Chief Market Strategist Scott Martin and FBN’s Neil Cavuto and Tracy Byrnes on the impact of low oil prices on investors, a report on the low level of federal hiring of Millennials and a FedEx truck that overturned on one of the company’s busiest days of the year.

Can PACCAR drive your portfolio higher?[overlay type]

Can PACCAR drive your portfolio higher?

FBN’s Charles Payne, Jessie Jane Duff, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. (Ret.), FNC contributor Jonathan Hoenig, Tea Party News Network News Director Scottie Nell Hughes, retail analyst Hitha Herzog and Penn Financial Group founder Matt McCall on the outlook for PACCAR.

Stocks to watch: V, MU[overlay type]

Stocks to watch: V, MU

Rosenthal Wealth Management Group President Larry Rosenthal, Stansberry Investment Research Chief Strategist Steve Sjuggerud and OptionPit.com founder Mark Sebastian on the outlook for the markets.