GE CEO Flannery throws shade on dividend safety
The watered-down dividend may get hit yet again.
The watered-down dividend may get hit yet again.
University of Pennsylvania Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel is predicting that market gyrations will continue into the Fed’s next policy meeting.
H Squared Chief Research Officer Hitha Herzog and Tech Analyst Russ Frushtick on Apple’s strong earnings report and its future production in the U.S.
Alpine Funds Portfolio Manager Mark Spellman weighs in on the real estate market and what’s driving investors to see green in the markets.
George Young, Portfolio Manager of the Villere Balanced Fund (VILLX) weighs in on why investors shouldn’t get attached to their stocks and should diversify their portfolios.
Pacer ETF’s President Sean O’Hara discusses how tax reform will impact your investment portfolio.
Raymond James Chief Investment Strategist Jeffrey Saut on how investors should handle the current market environment.
Peak Capital Management’s Mike Burleigh on the dividend stocks that can boost investors’ portfolios.
Anthony Saccaro of Providence Financial on dividend producing stocks.
Pento Portfolio Strategies President Michael Pento, Lido Isle Advisors President Jason Rotman and The PRICE Futures Group senior market analyst Phil Flynn on the stocks to watch during earnings season and the outlook for Lumber Liquidators.
Beacon Capital Management Partner Jon Maxson, Piper Jaffray senior technical analyst Craig Johnson and Bulls-Eye Options’ Alan Knuckman on the outlook for stocks.
Navellier & Associates CEO Louis Navellier, FBN’s Charles Payne, Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz and Penn Financial Group founder Matt McCall on dividend hikes and the impact of the strong dollar.
FBN’s Charles Payne on the companies announcing increases in their dividends.
Marcus & Millichap CSO Hessam Nadji on the outlook for REITs in the year ahead.
The Wall Street Journal columnist Veronica Dagher, United Advisors Chief Market Strategist Scott Martin and FBN’s Neil Cavuto and Tracy Byrnes on the impact of low oil prices on investors, a report on the low level of federal hiring of Millennials and a FedEx truck that overturned on one of the company’s busiest days of the year.
FBN’s Nicole Petallides on the highlights from the day in the markets.
FBN’s Charles Payne, Jessie Jane Duff, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. (Ret.), FNC contributor Jonathan Hoenig, Tea Party News Network News Director Scottie Nell Hughes, retail analyst Hitha Herzog and Penn Financial Group founder Matt McCall on the outlook for PACCAR.
Rosenthal Wealth Management Group President Larry Rosenthal, Stansberry Investment Research Chief Strategist Steve Sjuggerud and OptionPit.com founder Mark Sebastian on the outlook for the markets.
SkyBridge Capital Founder Anthony Scaramucci on the impact of Japan’s recession on the U.S. and the outlook for stocks.
The Vanguard Group founder Jack Bogle on the state of the markets and the best strategies for investors.