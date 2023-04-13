Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Home Mortgage

Mortgage rates edge lower as inflation continues to slow

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.27%

close
RE/MAX president and CEO Nick Bailey discusses how rising mortgage rates are adding to housing affordability deterioration on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

RE/MAX CEO Nick Bailey: Mortgage rates will continue to 'bounce around'

RE/MAX president and CEO Nick Bailey discusses how rising mortgage rates are adding to housing affordability deterioration on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Mortgage rates fell for a fifth straight week, according to weekly data compiled by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.27% as of April 13, down from 6.28% recorded last week. One year ago, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.00%.

Meanwhile, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.54%. Last week it averaged 5.56%. At the same time in 2022, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.17%.

For sale sign at home

A "For Sale" sign outside of a home in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release existing homes sales figures on February 2 (Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Mortgage rates decreased for the fifth consecutive week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. 

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY ON EDGE AS DOWNTOWN EMPTY OFFICE SPACE GOES UNUSED

Khater continued that, "Incoming data suggest inflation remains well above the desired level but showing signs of deceleration." 

Job seekers line up outside the New Hampshire Works employment security job center, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Manchester, N.H.  (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Jobless claims came in higher than expected Thursday, as layoffs continue, increasing optimism that the Federal Reserve will continue the rate pause it began on Monday. 

BEST PLACES TO BUY A BEACH HOUSE IN THE US RANKED

"These trends," Khater says, "coupled with tight labor markets, are creating increased optimism among prospective homebuyers as the housing market hits its peak in the spring and summer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

close
David Adelman, who heads Campus Apartments — one of the biggest apartment companies in the U.S. — rang the alarm about the health of the housing market this year. video

Investor David Adelman warns about the health of the housing market, reveals thoughts on AI: 'Punch in the face'

David Adelman, who heads Campus Apartments — one of the biggest apartment companies in the U.S. — rang the alarm about the health of the housing market this year.