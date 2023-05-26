Stock Market News: Debt ceiling looms, Ford-Tesla partnership, Costco talks crime

Wall Street indexes end sharply higher on optimism about debt ceiling

Symbol Price Change %Change SP500 $4,205.45 54.17 1.30

U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Friday as talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling progressed, while chip stocks surged for a second straight day on optimism about artificial intelligence.

After several rounds of talks, U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy appeared to be nearing a deal to increase the government's $31.4 trillion debt limit for two years, while capping spending on most items, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a five-day losing streak, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at its highest level since August 2022.

Nvidia Corp's stock climbed, adding to its 24% gain on Thursday following its blowout forecast and elevating its stock market value to around $960 billion, according to Refinitiv.