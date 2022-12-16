Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on
The dispute over damage to the surface and lightning protection on A350 jetliners grounded by Qatar has led to months of legal maneuvering between two of aviation's largest players.
Airbus CEO details broad post-crisis industrial hurdles
Energy shortages weigh more heavily in Europe whereas the U.S. industry is more concerned about shortages of labor, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said on Thursday.
Airbus’s delivery miss is scarier with recession looming
After the markets closed on Tuesday, Airbus on said it considered its previous target of delivering around 700 commercial aircraft in 2022 to be "out of reach."
The weird-looking, fuel-efficient planes you could be flying in one day
Boeing and Airbus are competing to be the first aerospace company to break through to the next generation of aircraft that are safer, have low drag and reduce carbon emissions.
Airbus to push ahead with production increases as Boeing lags
Airbus's A320neo outsold Boeing's 737 MAX three to two. As travel picks up, both airlines struggle with supply-chain snarls including engine deliveries.
Airbus widens A350 cabin in mile-high real estate war
Each airplane companies competes for sales from airlines, whos focus is on the economics and efficiency per passenger as gas prices go up and inflation soars.