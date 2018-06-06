Sen. Thune calls on Mark Zuckerberg to return to Capitol Hill
Sen. John Thune, (R-S.D.), on concerns over Facebook's handling of user data.
Sen. John Thune, (R-S.D.), on concerns over Facebook's handling of user data.
Elevation Partners Managing Director Roger McNamee on concerns over Amazon, Facebook and Google's business practices.
FBN's Kristina Partsinevelos and Susan Li on Facebook confirming it shared user data with Chinese companies.
NewsPicks CEO Ian Myers on Facebook's data scandal and NewsPicks' business model.
Hotspot Shield’s Robert Siciliano on reports Facebook shared user data with Chinese companies.
Ticketfly’s website has been offline since May 31 as the company works to address the data breach.
Virtru CEO John Ackerly on the fallout from Facebook's data scandal.
How to minimize the odds of unpleasant privacy surprises.
Fox Rothschild partner Scott Vernick on how U.S. companies are affected by General Data Protection Regulations imposed by the EU.
FBN's Kristina Partsinevelos on mounting concerns over Amazon Alexa is recording private conversations.
Civil rights groups should petition the government instead, according to Judge Andrew Napolitano.
The new rules include attaching a "paid for by" tag.
He’ll face questions about the scandal over improper use of millions of Facebook users’ data.
Keda Che described his product as a more secure and easier-to-use version of the Apple iCloud.
Lawmakers want to stop privacy violations before they happen.
The company harvested data from millions of Facebook users.
The venture capitalist says bitcoin is the most secure currency right now and advises every day people to invest a little into the movement before it's too late.
Tim Draper thinks large countries will become less relevant and geographic borders will start to fall because of blockchain.
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) argues North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is controlled by China. He also weighed in on the Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
New cell phone taser built into the case, provides non lethal voltage to help fend away any on coming attackers and a charge for your battery.