STOCK MARKET NEWS: ADP jobs report, Tesla vehicle investigation, Powell testifies

Campbell Soup lifts sales outlook on robust snack demand

Symbol Price Change %Change CPB $52.13 -0.45 -0.86

Campbell Soup Co raised its annual sales forecast on Wednesday after its quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates, powered by higher prices, improved supply and strong demand for packaged meals and snacks.

While inflation has strained household budgets, Americans are still snacking on Campbell's cookies and salty snacks while a continued preference for cooking at home bolstered demand for its ready-to-eat meals.

Consumers were turning to Campbell's products as a means to stretch their food budgets in the tough economic environment, Chief Executive Mark Clouse said.

A recovery in supply chains also helped Campbell put more products on store shelves and ramp up shipments in its food service segment, boosting second-quarter net sales that rose 12% to $2.49 billion, above Refinitiv estimates of $2.44 billion.

New Jersey-based Campbell expects fiscal 2023 net sales to rise between 8.5% and 10%, up from its previous growth forecast of 7% to 9%. Analysts on average were expecting an 8.3% jump.It also projected annual adjusted earnings of $2.95 to $3.00 per share, compared with a prior target of $2.90 to $3.00.

Excluding items, Campbell earned 80 cents per share in the quarter ended Jan. 29, beating estimates of 74 cents.