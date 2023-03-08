STOCK MARKET NEWS: ADP jobs report, Tesla vehicle investigation, Powell testifies
The ADP private payrolls jobs report came in hotter than expected as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers a second day of testimony on the economy. Tesla is under investigation for a steering wheel issue and Warren Buffett loaded up on more Occidental Petroleum shares. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
The major U.S. benchmarks are wobbling on Wednesday as Wall Street readies for another day of Fed Chair Jerome Powell testimony before lawmakers.
The Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq are up and down with shares of Tesla and Occidental Petroleum moving in opposite directions after news the EV maker was under investigation for faulty steering wheels and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway announced an increase in ownership in the oil producer and energy company.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|TSLA
|$182.71
|-5.00
|-2.66
|OXY
|$62.99
|2.14
|3.52
In commodities, oil is down, slipping approximately 1.29% to $76.58 a barrel as gold moves roughly between small gains and losses near $1,819.20 an ounce.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|VRA
|$5.44
|0.09
|1.68
Vera Bradley Inc. on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.
The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $147.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.7 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $500 million.
Vera Bradley expects full-year earnings to be 40 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $510 million.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|CPB
|$52.13
|-0.45
|-0.86
Campbell Soup Co raised its annual sales forecast on Wednesday after its quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates, powered by higher prices, improved supply and strong demand for packaged meals and snacks.
While inflation has strained household budgets, Americans are still snacking on Campbell's cookies and salty snacks while a continued preference for cooking at home bolstered demand for its ready-to-eat meals.
Consumers were turning to Campbell's products as a means to stretch their food budgets in the tough economic environment, Chief Executive Mark Clouse said.
A recovery in supply chains also helped Campbell put more products on store shelves and ramp up shipments in its food service segment, boosting second-quarter net sales that rose 12% to $2.49 billion, above Refinitiv estimates of $2.44 billion.
New Jersey-based Campbell expects fiscal 2023 net sales to rise between 8.5% and 10%, up from its previous growth forecast of 7% to 9%. Analysts on average were expecting an 8.3% jump.It also projected annual adjusted earnings of $2.95 to $3.00 per share, compared with a prior target of $2.90 to $3.00.
Excluding items, Campbell earned 80 cents per share in the quarter ended Jan. 29, beating estimates of 74 cents.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made some adjustments to its portfolio, as disclosed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which included a major move with Occidental Petroleum.
The ADP private payrolls report came in hotter than expected creating more challenges for a Federal Reserve trying to cool the economy.
Live Coverage begins here