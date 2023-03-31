STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed’s inflation gauge, Virgin Orbit ceases operations, Bed Bath & Beyond spirals
The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge eases, Virgin Orbit ceasing operations sinking shares, Bed Bath & Beyond’s survival in question, Elon Musk seeks high level China meeting. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation showed a slight improvement, a sign inflation may be starting to come down.
Independent news site The Block has reportedly cut a third of its workers, Axios reported, citing sources.
Axios previously reported The Block’s former CEO Michael McCaffrey had funded the company with money from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research.
The Block said it grew too quickly during the last crypto bull market and must now realign with current conditions, according to parts of a statement quoted in the report.
Larry Cermak, the company’s research chief, announced he was taking the CEO role.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|F
|$12.48
|0.20
|1.59
|GM
|$36.35
|0.36
|1.01
|TSLA
|$199.19
|3.91
|2.00
|TM
|$141.10
|1.48
|1.06
The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday unveiled stricter electric vehicle tax rules that will reduce or cut tax credits on some zero-emission models but grant buyers another two weeks before the new requirements take effect.
U.S. officials acknowledge some vehicles will see credits cut or eliminated. Tesla said Wednesday the Model 3 rear-wheel drive credit will be reduced as a result of the guidance. The government will publish by April 18 a revised list of qualifying models and tax credit amounts.
The Inflation Reduction Act requires 50% of the value of battery components to be produced or assembled in North America to qualify for a $3,750 credit and 40% of the value of critical minerals sourced from the United States or a free trade partner also for a $3,750 credit.
Treasury proposes a three-step process for determining the value percentage of critical minerals and a four-step process for determining battery component value.
Britain's economy avoided a recession as it grew in the final months of 2022, according to official data which showed a boost to households' finances from state energy bill subsidies but falling investment by businesses.
With the economy still hobbled by high inflation and worries about a weak growth outlook, gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.1% between October and December after a preliminary estimate of no growth.
GDP in the third quarter was also revised to show a 0.1% contraction, a smaller fall than initially thought, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.
Two consecutive quarters of contraction would have represented a recession.
“As growth goes it’s pretty feeble but remember this was the moment the UK had been expected to enter a recession, so the fact GDP figures have been revised upwards is something to celebrate,” said Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity shrank to its lowest level in more than a decade in the first quarter of 2023, as rising interest rates, high inflation and fears of a recession soured the appetite of companies for dealmaking.
M&A volumes during the first quarter slumped 48% to $575.1 billion as of March 30, compared to $1.1 trillion during the same period last year, according to data from Dealogic.
A banking crisis that started in the United States this month with Silicon Valley Bank and spread to Europe with the Swiss government-orchestrated sale of Credit Suisse Group AG to UBS Group AG roiled markets and stopped many deals in their tracks, investment bankers and lawyers said.
M&A volumes dropped 44% to $282.7 billion in the U.S. and 70% to $81.87 billion in Europe. Deal volumes in Asia Pacific fell 29% to $176.1 billion.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|DWAC
|$13.06
|-0.03
|-0.23
|PHUN
|$0.64
|-0.02
|-3.46
|RUM
|$9.34
|0.05
|0.54
Shares of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump gained in premarket trading on Friday, drawing interest from retail investors after the ex-president was indicted in a historic first.
Trump, the frontrunner to be Republican nominee in 2024, was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after an investigation into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.
"It might seem counter intuitive ... but Donald Trump's indictment might actually make him more electable with a certain portion of U.S. voters," Danni Hewson, analyst at AJ Bell, said. "If more people are talking about Trump, more will gravitate to his social media platform and there's likely to be a lot more cash swelling the coffers of his campaign budget."
Trump-linked stocks include Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company looking to take Trump's social media venture Truth Social public and software developer Phunware Inc, which was hired by Trump's 2020 presidential re-election campaign to build a phone app.
Shares of video-sharing platform Rumble Inc, popular with conservatives, gained after posting a near seven-fold jump in quarterly revenue.
Reuters contributed to this report.
The major U.S. benchmarks are higher on Friday after the latest inflation data showed a decrease in consumer prices.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve, showed signs of slowing in February.
Meanwhile, shares of Virgin Orbit are plummeting after the company announced job cuts, while Bed Bath & Beyond continues to spiral downward.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|VORB
|$0.34
|-0.06
|-16.02
|BBBY
|$0.59
|-0.21
|-26.23
In commodities, the price of oil is up, hovering near $74.88 a barrel as gold moves down around $1,996.70 per ounce.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|BA
|$211.04
|3.07
|1.48
Boeing Co will increase 737 MAX production rates above the current rate of 31 jets per month "very soon," the head of its commercial airplanes business said on Thursday.
The company is also making progress with the new 737 MAX 7 model and is in the process of completing final submissions for Federal Aviation Administration certification, Stan Deal told reporters.
"We've got a handful — less than a handful — left to go to the FAA," he said. "We're working a few issues around those submittals. I want them to be perfect, I want the FAA to feel comfortable, and then give them the time to go review."
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|NFLX
|$338.43
|6.40
|1.93
Netflix Inc is restructuring its film group, resulting in some layoffs and the departure of two of its most experienced executives, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
As part of the restructuring, Netflix will combine its small and mid-sized picture productions units, cut a few jobs, scale back its output to ensure high quality titles and centralize decision-making, the report, which cited the company, said.
Netflix, which won four Academy Awards for its "All Quiet on the Western Front", did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The world's dominant streaming service has been trying to focus on revenue growth, including planning a crackdown on password sharing as it lost subscribers in the first half of the year amid intense competition by rivals like Paramount+ and Disney+.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|VORB
|$0.34
|-0.06
|-16.02
Rocket maker Virgin Orbit Holdings on Thursday said it was laying off about 85% of staff, or approximately 675 employees.
Richard Branson's company is making the move to reduce expenses in light of the Company's inability to secure meaningful funding.
The company expects incur aggregate charges of approximately $15 million for the workforce reduction, which is expected to be completed by April 3.
The company also sold $10.9 million of convertible notes to Virgin Investments Limited.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|NKLA
|$1.40
|-0.10
|-6.67
Electric truck maker Nikola has launched a $100 million public offering of common stock, with an additional $15 million set aside for underwriters.
Concurrently with the public offering, Nikola has entered into a forward stock purchase agreement with an investor, whereby the investor has agreed to purchase up to $100 million of shares of common stock at the public offering price.
The public offering is not conditioned on the closing of the concurrent registered direct offering, and the closing of the concurrent registered direct offering is not conditioned on the closing of the public offering.
The company currently plans to use the net proceeds from the public offering and the concurrent registered direct offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
