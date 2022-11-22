Trump social media SPAC shareholders vote to extend merger deadline to next year

Shareholders of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking Trump Media & Technology Group public have voted to push a merger deadline to next year.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) on Tuesday held a special shareholder meeting during which the SPAC said it had received enough investor support for the move to extend the deadline for a merger with Trump Media, which owns former President Trump’s TRUTH Social platform, until Sept. 8, 2023.

The amendment for the extension required at least 65% of shareholders voting in favor of it.

The SPAC’s CEO, Patrick Orlando, previously adjourned and rescheduled the special meeting multiple times as part of what the company described as efforts to "solicit more votes" in favor of pushing back the merger deadline. The special meeting had originally been scheduled for Sept. 6.

Orlando’s ARC Global Investments II agreed in September to loan DWAC $2.875 million to extend the deadline by three months from Sept. 8 to Dec. 8, according to an SEC filing. Prior to Tuesday’s vote, the SPAC faced the possibility of having to liquidate if it didn’t garner enough shareholder support for the delay before early December.

The merger between DWAC and Trump Media is facing Securities Act-related investigations by the SEC and Department of Justice, according to a recent 10-Q SEC filing.

DWAC and Trump Media first announced their plans to combine in October 2021.