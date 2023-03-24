STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls, Deutsche Bank shares slide on bank contagion fears
Stocks fall as bank contagion fears rise tied to more weakness in Deutsche Bank, First Republic shares, bond yields tumbled in tandem hitting oil, while gold continues to climb. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Scandal-embattled Japanese electronics and technology manufacturer Toshiba has accepted a 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) tender offer from Japan Industrial Partners, a buyout fund made up of major banks and companies.
If the proposal succeeds, it will be a major step in Toshiba’s yearslong turnaround effort, allowing it to go private and delist from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. But overseas activist investors own a significant part of Toshiba’s shares, and it’s unclear if they will be happy with the latest bid.
Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. announced its board accepted the bid at 4,620 yen ($36) a share late Thursday, after trading closed in Tokyo. Toshiba closed at 4,213 yen ($32) a share Thursday, and gained 4.2% to 4,390 yen ($34) on Friday.
