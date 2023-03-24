STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls, Deutsche Bank shares slide on bank contagion fears

Expand / Collapse search
Scandal-plagued Japan tech giant Toshiba gets tender offer

Toshiba Corp. is seen at a company's building in Kawasaki near Tokyo, on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

SymbolPriceChange%Change
TOSYY$17.45 1.438.90

Scandal-embattled Japanese electronics and technology manufacturer Toshiba has accepted a 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) tender offer from Japan Industrial Partners, a buyout fund made up of major banks and companies.

If the proposal succeeds, it will be a major step in Toshiba’s yearslong turnaround effort, allowing it to go private and delist from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. But overseas activist investors own a significant part of Toshiba’s shares, and it’s unclear if they will be happy with the latest bid.

Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. announced its board accepted the bid at 4,620 yen ($36) a share late Thursday, after trading closed in Tokyo. Toshiba closed at 4,213 yen ($32) a share Thursday, and gained 4.2% to 4,390 yen ($34) on Friday.

Posted by Associated Press

