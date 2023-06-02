Stock Market News: Jobs report, Lululemon surges, Target fallout

Wall Street rallies on jobs data, debt default averted

Symbol Price Change %Change SP500 $4,282.37 61.35 1.45

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday after a labor market report showing moderating wage growth in May indicated the Federal Reserve may skip a rate hike in two weeks, while investors welcomed a Washington deal that avoided a catastrophic debt default.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index surged a 13-month intraday high and posted its sixth-straight week of gains that mark its best winning streak since January 2020.

U.S. job growth accelerated in May but a surge in the unemployment rate to a seven-month high of 3.7% as more people looked for employment indicated labor market conditions were easing, the Labor Department said.

The jump in the unemployment rate from a 53-year low of 3.4% in April reflected a drop in household employment and a rise in the overall workforce. A bigger labor pool is easing pressure on businesses to raise wages and helping decelerate inflation.