STOCK MARKET NEWS: Netflix rises, T-Mobile breach, home sales due
Netflix shares rise on subscription gains. Nordstrom holiday sales decline. Oil's price gains for a second week. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
T-Mobile says 37 million customers have been affected by a security breach.
According to a regulatory filing the wireless carrier revealed on Thursday that its network was breached in late November and it was discovered on Jan. 5.
The stolen data included addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.
The theft did not include passwords, PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs.
The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline gained on Friday to $3.392, according to AAA.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Thursday was $3.379.
A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.320.
One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.285. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.123.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel gained, but remained below $5.00 per gallon to $4.614, but that is still a far from the $3.643 of a year ago.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed on Thursday that contract personnel "unintentionally deleted files," disrupting a key computer system on Jan. 11.
That caused a communication outage that disrupted more than 11,000 flights.
The FAA said it "has so far found no evidence of a cyber-attack or malicious intent."
Oil prices traded higher Friday morning, adding to gains for the week.
U.S. crude futures traded around $80.00 per barrel.
Brent futures traded around $86.00 a barrel.
Oil is heading for a second straight weekly gain.
Both closed 1% higher on Thursday, near their highest closing levels since Dec. 1.
Oil prices were supported by Chinese demand and hopes the U.S. central bank will soon end its tightening cycle, according to Reuters.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Thursday the U.S. central bank is seeing signs of inflationary pressures cooling off from torrid levels.
