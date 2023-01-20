Expand / Collapse search
Google parent company Alphabet to eliminate 12,000 jobs: report

The job losses at Alphabet reportedly affect teams across the tech company

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is set to lay off 12,000 workers, according to a staff memo shared with Reuters.

The company's chief executive said the cuts impact teams across the company including recruiting, some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams.

ALPHABET UNIT VERILY TO TRIM MORE THAN 200 JOBS

The Alphabet logo on a smartphone

Alphabet and Microsoft recently announced major staff cuts. (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

MICROSOFT CUTTING 10,000 WORKERS AS TECH LAYOFFS MOUNT

The layoffs are global and impact U.S. staff immediately, Google said.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in the note obtained by Reuters, "I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI."

The technology sector has been shaken by recent mass-layoffs. Microsoft recently said it would lay off 10,000 workers.

Reuters contributed this report.