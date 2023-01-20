Google parent company Alphabet to eliminate 12,000 jobs: report

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is set to lay off 12,000 workers, according to a staff memo shared with Reuters.

The company's chief executive said the cuts impact teams across the company including recruiting, some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams.

The layoffs are global and impact U.S. staff immediately, Google said.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in the note obtained by Reuters, "I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI."

The technology sector has been shaken by recent mass-layoffs. Microsoft recently said it would lay off 10,000 workers.

